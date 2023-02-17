ABOVE: The Diesel Plant in Bahama Village is home to one of the last remaining examples of a Busch-Sultzer Bros. diesel generator. Adolphus Busch founded the company with the help of Rudolph Diesel to diversify his brewery’s portfolio.
The former Key West Diesel plant buildings are located at the edge of the Truman Waterfront and back up against Bahama Village.
ROB O’NEAL/Keys Citizen
ABOVE: The Diesel Plant in Bahama Village is home to one of the last remaining examples of a Busch-Sultzer Bros. diesel generator. Adolphus Busch founded the company with the help of Rudolph Diesel to diversify his brewery’s portfolio.
TED LUND/Keys Citizen
The former Key West Diesel plant buildings are located at the edge of the Truman Waterfront and back up against Bahama Village.
ROB O’NEAL/Keys Citizen
Demolition work on non-historic structures continues in the City of Key West’s effort to preserve the historic Diesel Plant for future community and commercial use.
TED LUND/Keys Citizen
LEFT: Opening in 1890 and generating electrical power into the 1970s, the Diesel Plant was home to then-state-of-the-art technology allowing Key West to move from coal gas to electricity.
The City of Key West continues with its planned, selective demolition of portions of the historic Diesel Plant in Bahama Village, adjacent to Truman Waterfront Park.
It is one of the last major projects that City Manager Patti McLauchlin will oversee and is expected to be finished in the next few weeks.
“We have wanted to do something with this building for a long time,” said McLauchlin. “First and foremost, we wanted to treat it with respect.”
The demolition is taking out several non-historical buildings erected over the years as the diesel-powered electrical generating plant expanded. It is also designed to help ensure the installation can be used for public benefit.
Chief Building Official Raj Ramsingh is heading the project with input and contributions from the Planning, Engineering and Public Works departments.
“The original buildings give you a sense of history in Key West,” said Planning Department Director Katie Halloran. “This was one of the first electric generating plants in the South and the U.S.”
The original red brick structure, located at the top of Angela Street between Truman Waterfront Park and Bahama Village, was built in 1887 — just 22 years after the end of the Civil War.
Initially, it produced gas from coal to illuminate the city, according to interim City Engineer Gary Voleneck.
But generating gas from coal was a messy process. In 1890, John Jay Philbrook acquired the plant and renamed the Key West Coal and Electric Company. After his death, the plant was acquired and combined with a power plant owned by William Curry. The property was eventually bought by Stone and Webster out of Massachusetts. Large diesel generators produced electricity to light the Southernmost City rather than gas.
The inner workings of the plant provide a glimpse into an era when industrialists like Thomas Edison, Henry Ford and Henry Flagler saw Florida — and Key West — as part of the final frontier.
The inner workings of the remaining brick buildings are tied to another influential industrialist, beer baron Adolphus Busch.
In recent years, the Busch family has frequented Key West. But back in the early 1900s, the patriarch of the family and brewing dynasty sought to diversify his empire.
The Busch-Sultzer Bros. Diesel Engine Company was part of that effort, founded in 1911 by Busch and the Sultzer brothers of Switzerland. They continued manufacturing engines until 1946.
Busch obtained the building rights for diesel engines in North America and hired Rudolph Diesel, the inventor of the technology, as a consultant.
One of the earliest and last-remaining examples of their machinery calls the diesel plant home. City officials said that August Anhueser Busch, III — longtime CEO of Anheuser-Busch — knows the engine is here and has offered in the past to help preserve the giant, rusting hulk.
Demolition is expected to continue for several more weeks, and then the city will seek requests for proposals from interested parties.
Before the pandemic, the city received an RFP from the Key West Art and Historical Society and an unsolicited RFP from Rams Head. The latter met with strong community resistance, and both eventually stalled due to the impacts of COVID-19 on Key West’s economy.
McLauchlin hopes to start the RFP process by late March.
“We want to make this something special for the community,” she said. “It is a huge part of our history.”