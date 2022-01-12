It’s the end of the road for the Kmart at the end of the road in the Florida Keys.
Roughly a year after two other Kmart stores in the Keys — in Marathon and Key Largo — closed, the remaining store in Key Plaza in Key West is scheduled to close in March.
Calls and emails to Transformco, the parent company of Kmart and Sears, remained unanswered as of Tuesday. The Sears store in Key West closed in August 2020.
A request for store closure advertising, however, was received by The Key West Citizen last week from Eldon W. Gottschalk and Associates. The request stated the firm would handle the advertising campaign for the Key West store, located at 2928 North Roosevelt Blvd., with an anticipated closing date of March 13.
An employee who answered the phone at the store told The Citizen they could not comment and directed inquiries to the parent company.
Signs of the former discount retail giant’s ultimate demise surfaced three years ago when the company announced the closure of 96 stores throughout the nation, citing “a difficult retail environment and other challenges.” By the end of last year, the company was down to 12 stores, six of which are in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
Visitors to the Key West store have watched during the past few years as large sections such as electronics have been removed, leaving a large portion of the store eerily bare and frequently devoid of shoppers. The store’s garden shop area has been empty for nearly two years.
The fate of the Kmart in Kendall remained unclear, but it appears it may also close.
According to the website medium.com, a leaked private message conversation on Instagram between the official Westwood, New Jersey Kmart account and an inquisitive user said Transformco would permanently close all of its remaining Kmart stores in March and sell off the property.
In December, Transformco confirmed it planned in 2022 to sell its sprawling Chicago corporate headquarters.
Transformco partially blamed COVID-19 as the reason they were selling the headquarters, according to medium.com, which has led many to speculate Kmart will once again file for bankruptcy. The company filed in 2002, then again in 2018 after merging with Sears as Sears Holdings.
Kmart began as a retailer in 1899. There were 3,500 U.S. Kmart and Sears stores and more than 300,000 employees when the companies merged 2005.
For Key West shoppers, there may be some hope on the horizon.
In January 2021, Transformco completed the sale and assignment of five Kmart store leases to Target Corporation. There are currently no Target stores in the Florida Keys.
Anthony Thomas, a Target Corporation spokesman, said Tuesday he was not aware of any plans for the Key West location, but he did not shut down the possibility.
“We are continually evaluating potential store locations to serve new guests, but I don’t have any new-store news to share at this time,” he said, then recommended monitoring the company’s website, https://corporate.target.com/about/locations/upcoming-stores, for a list of upcoming stores Target has announced.