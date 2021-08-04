Yes, he was naked. And afraid.
Key West resident Andrew Forestell was a recent contestant on an episode of the Discovery Channel survivalist show “Naked and Afraid.” Each episode features two survivalists — a man and a woman — who, after meeting for the first time naked, must try to survive 21 days in the wild.
The episode in which he appears — all of him — airs Sunday, Sept. 5.
Besides the obvious first question, Forestell said he is often asked whether the show is “real,” if contestants are truly alone in the wild, just trying to survive.
“The answer is, unequivocally, yes!” he said, with a chuckle.
Forestell couldn’t talk much about the show, which started its 13th season on Aug. 1, due to contractual obligations. But he admits there were moments during the filming of the episode that were frightening.
“There were definitely times I was afraid,” he said. “With all of the hikes I’ve done in America, at this point in time I know that noise in the woods is a fox crying out, or a deer walking by or maybe a bear — or a raccoon — you can tell the size of things and you know what it is out there. But, with this situation, being in a foreign place, you have no idea what’s out there.
“You hear a noise at night, and you’re like, ‘What the hell was that?’”
Forestell is no stranger to the wild; in the past four years, he has hiked the nearly 2,200-mile Appalachian National Scenic Trail and the 2,650-mile Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail, venturing on each trek with only a 60-pound backpack and few other necessities. He also produced a documentary of his first hike, titled “The AT Experience.”
On the TV show, both Forestell and his female partner were allowed to bring one item. If both brought the same item, one person would have to select another item from a list each provided. Production crews were in the vicinity but were not allowed to interact with the contestants except in the case of medical emergency.
Forestell had learned about the location of the filming about a month before it started, giving him a limited amount of time to learn as much as he could — including where to find water, what food possibilities existed and, most importantly, what the weather forecast was for that location.
“They asked me what my biggest fear was, and I said ‘the weather,’ “ he recalled. “I’ve got enough experience to know the weather is the one thing that you can’t control. Mother Nature is going to have her way with you, no matter if you want her to or not.”
Upon being “inserted” to the location, Forestell and his partner had to determine how and where to build a camp, find food and water, and keep themselves safe from the elements and natural predators in the area. Forestell said he was able to use some of the skills and knowledge gained from his multiple hikes, but not all due to the location.
It became a challenge, both physically and mentally.
“The hikes toughened me up,” he said. “That’s the most difficult part of hiking — to get up every day and just keep going, keep doing it. You know, you’re tired and you’re hungry. The parallels there are very similar, but it was like a whole different training regime [for the show]. With a hike, you’re clothed and you’ve got all your gear on your back.
“For this, I had no idea what I was getting into.”
He said he “dialed in” his survival skills and worked out for months to prepare for the ordeal. The coronavirus pandemic delayed production in the industry, but when it came time for Forestell to travel for the show, he was able to take off time from his position at Lower Keys Medical Center.
And then, it was showtime.
Throughout the entire time, Forestell, whose youthful looks belie his 38 years, remained focused and optimistic.
“There was always that underlying ‘Oh my God, you’re crazy for doing this,” he said. “People think you’re nuts for doing this, but I was loving it. This is the type of stuff that I live for, you know?
“Even in the tough times, I was still like, ‘This is so cool!’ I was riding this high-on-life vibe the whole time.”
The experience was also very enlightening, Forestell said.
“It gives you a lot of time to reflect on things,” he said. “It gives you a whole new perspective on life. Little things you take for granted, like running water, electricity ...”
His face became solemn as he looked back on the experience.
“Without a doubt, it was definitely life-changing,” he said. “It puts into perspective that a lot of people on this planet live this way. Not naked, but with minimal tools and resources. It’s a very humbling experience.
“It’s a slice of humble pie that takes you down a peg to make you realize what really is important. It’s not these material possessions as much as the company you keep, and the things that you do have, be grateful for.”