Part history and part culture, a public celebration of 200 years of the settlement of Cayo Hueso — “Key West 200th” — is underway and will be highlighted March 19-30 with a variety of special events to mark the occasion.
Key West 200th founder Paul Menta intends to involve all facets of the community in the special 12-day public celebration, with dignitaries, students, history buffs, foodies, locals and visitors.
In 1822, John W. Simonton of Alabama purchased the island of Key West from Juan Pablo Salas for $2,000. Salas had acquired it as a Spanish Land Grant in 1815 for his service to the Spanish crown.
Menta said, “Simonton, along with many other merchants, immediately settled the island. Following soon was Lt. Matthew C. Perry, who planted the United States flag on the island on March 25, 1822, claiming it as American soil. Already called Cayo Hueso, Perry solidified Key West’s special place in history and has given the island reason to commemorate its bicentennial in 2022.”
Key West’s natural deep water port was a significant attraction at a time when sea travel was a primary transportation mode. In 1828, when Key West became a U.S. Port of Entry, the coral rock island grew and flourished. The island’s maritime heritage included the Mallory Steamship Company, a shrimp fleet, the U.S. Navy, sponging, turtling and fishing.
Kicking off the week of celebration is the Conch Revival Picnic, serving up island cuisine on Wednesday, March 23, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Key West Lighthouse & Keeper’s Quarters, 938 Whitehead St. The informal Conch heritage dinner features local dishes prepared by chefs Martha Hubbard and Dave Furman. Tickets are priced from $75.
Signature activities of the Key West Heritage Festival on Friday, March 25, begin at 4 p.m. at Mallory Square and include a re-enactment Perry’s claiming of the continental United States’ southernmost island as U.S. territory.
Also, a “200th Celebration Time Capsule,” with curated items for unveiling during Key West’s 250th celebration in 2072, will be dedicated. Four children, ages 9, 10, 11 and 12, will be named Ambassadors for the City of Key West and designated to reopen the time capsule in 50 years. The time capsule will be placed under the American flag where the city began with Perry raising the flag, Menta said.
Later that evening, the Oldest House Museum and Garden hosts a Key West Bicentennial Celebratory Gala, from 6 to 9 p.m. at 322 Duval St. The event will include period costumes, local food and attendance by local and Bahamian officials.
On Saturday, March 26, “Heritage Day” celebrations at Truman Waterfront Park will include family-friendly festivities, local vendors, continuous stage performances with local music and historic talks, and evening eco-friendly drone fireworks.
The Key West Art & Historical Society started off the celebration in January with a special Key West bicentennial exhibition reflecting significant moments within the city’s 200 years. It also plans programming throughout the year that will highlight these special moments, according to KWAHS Curator Cori Convertito.
For information about the bicentennial celebration, visit https://www.keywest200th.com.