Editor's note: This story has been updated to show Tuesday's Key West City Commission meeting will be held at 10 a.m., and to correct the number of state-wide COVID-19 fatalities.
As the number of daily COVID-19 cases spikes again, the Key West City Commission will hold a hybrid in-person/virtual special emergency meeting Tuesday at 10 a.m. to consider a curfew that would run from midnight to 7 a.m.
City officials called for the meeting after the Florida Keys reported 51 new cases on Thursday, according to the Florida Department of Health. There were 75 reported between Friday, Oct. 31, and Monday, Nov. 2, with 35 more cases on Tuesday and 25 on Wednesday, according to the Health Department.
On Friday the county added 45 new cases. Overall, the county has reported 2,466 cases and 25 deaths; state-wide, there have been 832,625 reported cases, with 17,013 deaths.
Monroe County government spokeswoman Kristen Livengood told The Citizen that “a curfew is not off the table” in the unincorporated areas of the county, but as of Friday morning the county had not made a decision. Miami-Dade currently has a curfew from midnight to 6 a.m.
The Key West meeting will be broadcast on Comcast Channel 77 and AT&T Channel 99. People can participate in the meeting by logging online at https://zoom.us/j/91953815214. The meeting ID number is 919 5381 5214 and the passcode is 942829. Key West City Hall is locate at 1300 White St.
The bulk of the new cases appear to be coming from within the service industry, said Bob Eadie, director of the Florida Keys offices of the Health Department.
The positivity rate is about 10%, Eadie said. Below 5% is “good” and under three [percent] would be “absolutely wonderful,” Eadie said.
The spike comes two weeks after Key West received an influx of visitors for what would have been Fantasy Fest week. The city had “less-than-stellar compliance” from its visitors that week, Eadie said.
“There were a lot of University of Miami students who couldn’t party in Miami,” Eadie said. “They weren’t socially distancing and they were not wearing masks while standing in line. … We are seeing that second wave. We are not out of the woods.”
Key West Mayor Teri Johnston is concerned as Key West enters back into its tourist season and its return of snowbirds, she said. She is also concerned about large family gatherings for the upcoming holidays such as Thanksgiving and Christmas, she said.
“We have to start tighten things up,” she said. “We are coming into the most dangerous time of the year.”
The local offices of the Health Department have started a new web site to give local residents more information about testing and other COVID related services. The website is http://www.monroe.flhealth.gov/covid19.