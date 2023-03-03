2023.03.03 shooter arraigned 1.jpg

Preston Brewer is seen Thursday in Judge Mark Miller’s courtroom at the Freeman Justice Center on Fleming Street. Brewer has been charged in the murder of 21-year-old Garrett Hughes.

 TED LUND/

Keys Citizen

The prominent Key West businessman charged in the slaying of Garrett Hughes pleaded not guilty at his arraignment before Judge Mark Wilson on Thursday, March 2, at the Key West courthouse.

preston brewer

Brewer

Lloyd Preston Brewer, 57, is accused of shooting Hughes behind Conch Town Liquor and Lounge in the early morning hours of Feb. 13.