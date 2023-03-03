The prominent Key West businessman charged in the slaying of Garrett Hughes pleaded not guilty at his arraignment before Judge Mark Wilson on Thursday, March 2, at the Key West courthouse.
Lloyd Preston Brewer, 57, is accused of shooting Hughes behind Conch Town Liquor and Lounge in the early morning hours of Feb. 13.
According to reports, Brewer, whose family owns the building, confronted Hughes, who was urinating in the parking lot. Brewer called 911 to report the shooting and did not claim self-defense, as had been previously reported, and would not qualify to be protected by Florida’s Stand Your Ground law. At the time, Brewer was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree commission of a felony with a deadly weapon.
Brewer has a concealed carry permit issued by the Florida Department of Agriculture, according to Assistant State Attorney Joseph Mansfield.
Prominent South Florida lawyer Chris Mancini is listed as Brewer’s attorney of record. He was not in court in Key West on Thursday.
Although surveillance videos and the 911 recording have not been released to the public, Mansfield has seen the surveillance videos and said there is nothing to support a claim of self-defense.
As a result, Mansfield intends to take the case before a grand jury, seeking to escalate the charge to first-degree murder, with premeditation, he said.
“I listened to and watched the body-worn videos,” said Mansfield. “Brewer does not allege Hughes was threatening him. This was just a completely senseless killing. I have seen nothing in the evidence so far that would justify his shooting of an unarmed man.”
Prosecutors are still awaiting toxicology reports to determine if Brewer was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the shooting.
Brewer has had several previous brushes with the law, including assault with a deadly weapon and, most recently, a domestic violence charge. He was offered pre-trial diversion in the domestic violence arrest, with conditions that he not use intoxicants to excess while on probation. Had the shooting occurred earlier, he would have violated his parole. In the domestic violence case, Brewer’s girlfriend claimed he retrieved a handgun from his kitchen pantry and brandished it during the incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office report.
The suspect’s next court appearance is May 2. A bail-modification hearing is expected, but a date has not been set. He remains in protective custody at the Monroe County Detention Center on Stock Island.