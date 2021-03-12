They’re heeerrrre.
Spring Breakers have begun arriving in Key West for their winter respite but it is still unclear whether the normal crowds of youthful college students will make the pilgrimage to the Southernmost Point this year. Concerns about the continuing spread of COVID-19 and several Florida colleges cancelling their spring vacation could significantly dampen the annual throngs.
The same goes for St. Patrick’s Day — officially on Wednesday, March 17 but celebrated locally on the following Saturday, March 20 — where busloads of visitors traditionally come to Key West for a day-long pub crawl complete with green costumes. It is unclear whether those traditions will continue next week either.
“Do we have any idea if they’re coming,” Key West City Commissioner Greg Davila asked at the last city commission meeting.
“We’re so crowded on the weekends now. I don’t think we’ll see a difference,” responded City Manager Greg Veliz.
With U.S. officials warning against travel to Mexico for Spring Break, it is possible Key West could see a continuation of the surge in visitors it has experienced this winter; with the Caribbean and Europe mostly closed to tourism, the Florida Keys has become one of the only warm-weather travel options. And Fort Lauderdale and Miami are taking precautions, possibly further endorsing Key West as an alternative. Miami still has its midnight to 6 pm curfew and has banned alcohol on its beaches. At least one popular bar in Fort Lauderdale, The Wharf, has said it will only serve out-of-state customers who are 23 years old and up through the end of March.
The usual plans made by Key West Police and other city officials to help keep those crowds safe and sane are somewhat in flux this year. Police spokeswoman Alyson Crean said that because of the ongoing mask requirement regulations, police already have an increased presence downtown to hand out free masks and write citations to those who refuse to comply.
“We don’t have to double them up because we already have the mask detail,” she said about the number of police and code enforcement officers on patrol downtown. “They’re already down there on foot so we don’t have to add any.”
Police are adding officers on horseback during the Spring Break period, roughly from March 6-13. But their focus will be on preventing alcohol consumption on the beaches, which is illegal. Concern about masks on the sands will probably be secondary since the groups can spread out to social distance, Crean said, adding that police are prepared to close Duval Street downtown to vehicular traffic if the sidewalks become too crowded.
Commissioner Mary Lou Hoover had asked Veliz to develop plans to help local businesses emphasize masks and social distancing and Veliz said he would put out a public service announcement on current city regulations.
St. Patrick’s Day is also up in the air. The traditional bar stroll, organized by local sculptor Rick Dostal, is being advertised on social media. But Dostal said he expects fewer people to travel down to celebrate.
“Due to the Corona [sic], we have greatly reduced the size of this year’s event. We are only printing 250 shirts which is about a quarter of what we did a few years ago, about half of last year,” Dostal said on the bar stroll website. “See you there, but make sure you are masked, and please don’t get too close to me!”
Mark Rossi, owner of the Rick’s entertainment complex, said he usually hires extra staff to cover Spring Break and the weekend celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. This year, however, he said there are no extra workers available to hire, because many people in the service industry moving out of Key West when the coronavirus pandemic shut down the city last year.
“We’ve seen a few Spring Breakers pop up here in the last few days but not a lot,” Rossi said about his bars on lower Duval Street. “We didn’t set up for Spring Break, to be honest. We will have the same staff. Trying to find help is a real problem.”
Whether the traditional crowds materialize or not, city officials still have to prepare.
“It’s going to cost extra money,” Veliz said about the police, emergency and community service city staffers on duty for Spring Break and St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. “We still need to be ready.”