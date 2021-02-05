The Key West City Commission voted unanimously this week to add stricter language to its animal ordinance in order to crack down on illicit chicken feeding.
Additional language in the city’s code of ordinances makes it unlawful to feed or set out water for chickens and pigeons. There is an exception for the keeping of the birds in fully enclosed coops or pens, and the birds’ food must be stored properly so bugs and rats can not get to it.
Pigeons were included in the new law to avoid possible excuses by violators. Violation of the ordinance will result in a $500 fine. The city will be giving out warnings to tourists and other people who might not be aware of the new rules, city spokeswoman Alyson Crean said.
In the past several years, feral chickens have been problematic as the number of birds has boomed, due in large part by people feeding them, the city stated in a press release.
The Key West Wildlife Rescue Center has played a big role in helping keep down the chicken population. Working with the city and residents, they have, since 2009 removed more than 16,000 chickens from the tiny island.
All of the birds that are trapped end up in new homes on the mainland, according to Tom Sweet, who runs the Wildlife Rescue Center in Key West.
“Our clinic maintains around a 50% survival and recovery rate for chickens that we rescue that come in already compromised with sickness or injuries,” Sweets wrote in a memo to the Key West City Commission. “An important point for the public to know is that virtually 100% of birds trapped through the community program make it to new homes on the mainland, while around 50% of those rescued and treated recover and do as well.”
Feeding is the main reason the population has grown, Sweet said.
“These birds are nomadic by nature and exploit different areas for food in the wild and then move on to other areas,” Sweets said. “Once people start feeding them, they remain permanently in residential/business areas and begin to reproduce quickly.”
Although the Wildlife Center does not trap chickens, the agency can provide loaner traps with a small deposit. Still, trapping a group of birds will do no good if people continue to feed in the area. A new group of birds will move in, drawn by the easy meal. And those chickens will continue a legacy of crowing all night and tearing up gardens, city officials said.
If residents want to trap the birds, or be referred to a professional trapper, contact the Wildlife Center at 305-292-1008. Staff can also provide advice on other humane deterrents that can be deployed to discourage chickens.
If people do trap their own chickens, they must be brought to the Wildlife Center in a timely manner so that they are treated humanely and relocated to a mainland farm to live out their days, according to the city.