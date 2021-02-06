Overall crime in Key West has been decreasing during the past few years, and this year it is down 28.7%, according to a report released this week by the Key West Police Department.
The main reason for the lower rate is a drastic drop in non-violent crimes, police department spokeswoman Alyson Crean said in a news release. The report noted in 2019, there were 734 non-violent crimes; that number dropped to 450 in 2020.
However, the report noted, there was in increase in violent crimes with 106 reported cases in 2020, up from 95 in 2019.
Each year, the Key West Police Department reports its crime statistics to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. These statistics are compiled for the entire state by the FDLE in its Uniform Crime Reporting system. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office released its yearly report earlier this week.
The analysis shows that the clearance rate for the department — the rate at which crimes are solved — has increased substantially and is above the state average of about 25%, Crean said in the release. The Key West Police Department shows an overall clearance rate of 30% for all crimes. Of note, however, is the department’s clearance rate for violent crimes, which is 65%.
“I want to commend the dedicated men and women of the Key West Police Department for an outstanding job solving crimes,” said Chief Sean Brandenburg. “Our road patrol and detectives have been particularly responsible for the outstanding clearance rate on violent crime.”
Brandenburg also noted that the officers’ working closely with the community have lessened crimes of opportunity, such as bike thefts or car break-ins.
Among other statistics reported, aggravated assaults were down from 68 in 2019 to 65 in 2020; bicycle thefts dropped from 135 to 99; incidents of shoplifting dropped from 135 in 2019 to 53 in 2020; and thefts from motor vehicles dropped from 55 to 23.
There was one murder in 2020 and none in 2019, according to the police department.
In March 2020, two people died in what Key West said was a murder-suicide. Thomas Patrick Tobin, 61, and Debra Anne Tobin, 64, were found at their home on Eagle Avenue in Key West, Key West police spokeswoman Alyson Crean said. Debra Anne Tobin was found dead from several gunshot wounds in the bathroom, while Thomas Tobin was found outside in a hot tub. Police said at the time it was suspected he had drowned.
Both were retired from the Sheriff’s Office.