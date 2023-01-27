dead body 2

The corner of Varela and Catherine streets is closed by Key West police Thursday while investigating the discovery of a dead body found in a vehicle near the intersection.

 Photo provided

The Key West Police Department was conducting a death investigation on Thursday after finding a body in a vehicle at the corner of Catherine and Varela Streets in Old Town on Thursday.

The body was reported around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, according to police spokesperson Alyson Crean.

