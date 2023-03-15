2023.03.15 flag flap

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to ban the flying of the Pride flag, as well as the Conch Republic flag, at government facilities.

 ROB O’NEAL/Keys Citizen

The Key West City Commission is swinging hard against several new proposed rules emanating from the GOP-controlled Legislature in Tallahassee that could threaten to weaken home rule across Florida.

The first, House Bill 1011, would dictate which flags municipalities could officially display. The only four banners legally allowed would be the American, State of Florida, Vietnam Veterans and Firefighter Memorial flags.