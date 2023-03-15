The Key West City Commission is swinging hard against several new proposed rules emanating from the GOP-controlled Legislature in Tallahassee that could threaten to weaken home rule across Florida.
The first, House Bill 1011, would dictate which flags municipalities could officially display. The only four banners legally allowed would be the American, State of Florida, Vietnam Veterans and Firefighter Memorial flags.
If passed into law, that would mean that the city would no longer officially be allowed to fly the Conch Republic flag and the rainbow Pride Flag. Miami-Dade state Rep. David Borrero, R-Sweetwater, proposed the bill.
Longtime 801 Bourbon Bar proprietor Jim Gilleran alerted commissioners to the proposed bill at the city’s last commission meeting.
“It is onerous, ridiculous and would take away a community’s right to display flags that represent them,” Gilleran told the commission. “Gainesville and Tallahassee wouldn’t be able to display University of Florida or Florida State University flags.”
He urged commissioners to take a stand.
Long-time Commissioner and former mayor Jimmy Weekly was not pleased.
“So many of our rights are being taken away, and we must speak out,” said Weekley. “If this passes, I’d like to direct our city not to remove those flags. This guy is running around the country saying Florida is a free state until you disagree with the governor. We cannot let this man become leader of our country. This is a fascist movement, and it scares me.”
A state constitutional committee is currently reviewing the proposal, and local attorney and city commissioner Sam Kaufman said it shouldn’t move much further from there.
“I believe this violates our First Amendment rights,” said Kaufman. “I seriously doubt it will move forward.”
Commissioners decided to add a resolution opposing the move to the agenda for their next meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, April 4.
Another issue concerning commissioners is the Department of Education’s decision to abolish Advanced Placement studies in African American History as part of Gov. Ron Desantis’ and the Florida GOP’s anti-woke campaign.
City Commissioner Clayton Lopez expressed his displeasure with the proposed legislation.
“When I first heard about this, I contacted (newly appointed City Attorney) Mr. Ramsingh to request a resolution opposing this move,” Lopez said. “But he informed me Commissioner Weekley had already done so, so I requested to be a co-sponsor.”
Lopez said learning from the past was the only way to improve the future.
“I believe with fervor and absolution that until we confront our history of racial injustice and its legacy, we cannot overcome the system of racism or the racial bias that history has wrought and still exists today.”
A third proposal would block the city’s efforts to overhaul its archaic passenger vehicle-for-hire ordinance.
HB 807 would allow drivers from other jurisdictions such as Dade and Broward counties to come to Key West and operate without oversight by the city as long as they were licensed in their home territory.
Weekley, who has been leading the effort to revamp the taxi and PVH sectors, felt the bill was an overreach.
“Anyone could come here from anywhere else in the state and operate on a busy weekend,” he said. “It is deregulation without an ordinance.”
Ramsingh simplified the notion of the bill.
“They could come to Monroe County and operate as long as their license is in good standing wherever it originated.”
On the latter two ordinances, commissioners voted unanimously to oppose the bills, directing City Clerk Cheri Smith to send certified copies of their resolutions to the governor and elected officials representing Key West in Tallahassee.