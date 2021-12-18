Part history and part culture, a public celebration of 200 years of the settlement of Cayo Hueso — “Key West 200th” — is set for next year.
The Southernmost City’s milestone will be celebrated throughout 2022, but March 19-30 will feature a variety of special events to mark the occasion.
Key West 200th founder Paul Menta intends to involve all facets of the community in the special 12-day public celebration, with dignitaries, students, history buffs, foodies, locals and visitors.
Elementary-aged students will participate in a time capsule. In 50 years, when many current Key West residents may no longer be around, the students who will be about 60 years old will open the time capsule in a momentous occasion to reflect on the city’s history and how it has shaped Key West and its people. The time capsule will be placed under the American flag where the city began with Lt. Matthew C. Perry raising the flag, Menta said.
In 1822, John W. Simonton of Alabama purchased the island of Key West from Juan Pablo Salas for $2,000. Salas had acquired it as a Spanish Land Grant in 1815 for his service to the Spanish crown.
Menta said, “Simonton, along with many other merchants, immediately settled the island. Following soon was Lt. Matthew C. Perry, who planted the United States flag on the island on March 25, 1822, claiming it as American soil. Already called Cayo Hueso, Perry solidified Key West’s special place in history and has given the island reason to commemorate its bicentennial in 2022.”
Key West’s natural deep water port was a significant attraction at a time when sea travel was a primary transportation mode. In 1828, when Key West became a U.S. Port of Entry, the coral rock island grew and flourished. The island’s maritime heritage included the Mallory Steamship Company, a shrimp fleet, the U.S. Navy, sponging, turtling and fishing.
Residents wishing to participate in the time capsule may propose two of any item. Then, children ages 9-12, chosen as “city ambassadors” will remove one of each items at the 50th celebration of the time capsule in 2072 and convey their significance. Donations will fund the time capsule and top donors will have engravings on the front and sides. Menta envisions family names, businesses or whatever donors choose.
Cori Convertito, Curator of the Key West Art & Historical Society, said beginning in January, the society will open a special Key West bicentennial exhibition. There also will be a coffee table book reflecting significant moments within the 200 years, and programming throughout the year will highlight these special moments.
A lecture series and a less-formal happy hour series by KWAHS will share high points. Also, a 90-minute documentary film will be made in conjunction with the Tropic Cinema and the Monroe County School District. About halfway complete, the film will debut with much fanfare. To be called, “Key West — Come as You Are,” it will be the first and only comprehensive film with the true history of the island, according to the organizers.
Additionally, the KWAHS’s annual Conch Picnic will showcase historically native dishes.
City landmarks such as the Tropic Cinema will offer a movie series that relate to Key West in some way.
On Heritage Day, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., artists and vendors, stage performances, activities for youngsters and an evening with silent drone fireworks are sure to delight at Truman Waterfront Park. The eco- and pet-friendly firework drones are a first in the bicentennial city.
For information about the bicentennial celebration, visit https://www.keywest200th.com.