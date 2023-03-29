Residents of the Henry Haskins Senior Citizen Plaza are upset about the removal of plants and lawn furniture from a shared courtyard on the property located at 1400 Kennedy Drive.
Over the years, residents have populated the courtyard with potted plants and patio furniture, including concrete bird baths.
But the items presented a problem for the facility, which is regulated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“We have to meet certain guidelines related to HUD, and the plants, furniture and lighting were in violation of residents’ leases and HUD’s guidelines,” said Key West Housing Authority Executive Director Randy Sterling Jr. on Tuesday.
Local artist Mary Mustard, one of the most outspoken residents, took to Facebook to bring attention to the removal. She posted in several groups, including Slow Down Key West. Her comments were also shared across the platform by others.
“Well, guys, I’m sorry to say that my garden was taken suddenly. I came home from (a) bike ride, and the managers and group of strangers (were) all around my garden. A man said he would take my stepping stones and (the) top plants against the wall,” Mustard wrote last week. “I was upset. I came out later, and they had taken $500 worth of my fairly new outdoor furniture and every hand-painted pot and plant out there. They stripped my tree of all the hand-painted coconuts, ceramics, plants and wind chimes. Everything was taken.”
Mustard said she was stunned and that the removal occurred with the manager watching. She also said she watched as the assistant manager and a maintenance person divided up residents’ items — what she claimed they wanted to take — and put them in their car trunks and left.
“My garden is forever gone,” she wrote. “If I had known, I would have given it away before the terrible destruction, done with no cleanup or respect.”
Tuesday, Mustard said that six gardens were removed.
“But workers who returned on Monday and today [Tuesday] appeared to stop removing plants and other items,” she said. “I believe they would have removed the trees as well, but something seems to be stopping them.”
Several posts across Key West Facebook groups claimed the FKHA cut down several trees, blaming the Key West Tree Commission.
Urban Forestry Manager Karen DeMaria pushed back.
“From what I can see through the photos and communicating with Housing Authority staff, plants that were removed were either in pots or were ornamental plants,” she said. “No tree removals were done, and the tree trimming that was done is considered minor trimming — no permit required. Therefore, no reviews would have been required from my office or the Tree Commission.”
Sterling said on Tuesday that the social media posts didn’t accurately portray the entire story.
Monday, after receiving questions from several Key West City Commissioners, including Jimmy Weekley and Clayton Lopez, Sterling addressed the commission via an email obtained by the Keys Citizen.
“Recently, there have been several posts on social media regarding action taken by the Housing Authority (KWHA) at the Henry V. Haskins Senior Citizen Plaza (SCP) on Friday, March 24th,” Sterling wrote. “The SCP is a U.S. Department of Housing of Urban Development (HUD) property and is highly regulated by the federal government, including the physical standards of the property.
“One of the primary concerns of the KWHA is the safety and well-being of all our residents. Occasionally, tenants at SCP have violated the rules of the property and provisions of their leases regarding the size and scope of plants, furniture and other personal items that are allowed in the common area of the courtyard.”
Sterling said the violations created trip hazards, increased water usage paid for by the KWHA and increased labor costs for maintaining the areas.
“Violations are identified, and notice is given via verbal warnings, lease warnings and, finally, lease violations,” wrote Sterling. “In addition, some of the tenants that have created these areas have assumed ownership and attempted to exclude other residents from using those portions of the courtyard. The courtyard was created for the enjoyment of the over 200 residents of the property, not just a select few.”
Sterling said the author of the multiple posts spanning across several Facebook groups had received verbal notices on several occasions in addition to two written lease violations dating back to November 2021.
“All residents of SCP were notified in writing on March 8 that the KWHA would bring all of the common areas, including the courtyard and hallways, into compliance between March 15 and March 29. Additional duplicates of the written notice were posted on the rental office window and the information bulletin boards.”
The cleanup occurred on March 24 around 3 p.m., with Sterling saying the subject resident was present while staff worked to bring the property into compliance.
He also said staff asked Mustard which plants she would like to keep outside in her designated area and offered to bring “scores of excess items and plants into her apartment.”
“She was verbally abusive toward the staff, refusing to communicate with them in a rational manner, and ultimately went into her apartment after yelling ‘just take it all,’ ” wrote Sterling.
He also confirmed that no trees were cut down and reiterated that ample notice was given to the subject resident to come into compliance.
“KWHA is investigating the serious allegation made by the tenant that staff took some of her personal property,” wrote Sterling. “KWHA will take appropriate action if there is any merit to the allegation.”
Sterling said the KWHA takes every effort to make the courtyard a place of beauty and sanctuary for all residents, citing the example of the Trophia Butterfly Foundation generously donating complete renovations of two butterfly gardens “that comply with all local, state, and federal regulations.”