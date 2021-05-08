On any given night, entertainment seekers of all kinds can find more than enough live music in Key West for little more than the cost of a beer. So in a town like “Margaritaville,” that has been inspiring musicians for decades, perhaps it was a foregone conclusion that something big was brewing, something beyond the Cow Key Channel Bridge.
Enter Charlie Bauer. After booking acts into his bars for many years, he and an old friend, Drew Reid, tossed about the idea of inviting Nashville-based songwriters to town for a festival of sorts. It had never been done, so the outcome was unknown. That was, technically, 26 years ago, but, like so many other things, COVID-19 threw off things functionally, as well as chronologically. Fact is, 2021 is officially the 25th anniversary of the Key West Songwriters Festival and it just keeps getting bigger and better.
Each May, up to 200 songwriters converge on the island to share their music and the inspiration behind the lyrics, while forging lifelong working and extra-curricular relationships. Many of the artists agree that the “laid-back” atmosphere in Key West can be a more fertile environment when it comes to meeting like-minded folks once out of the whirlwind that is “Music City.” And with artists performing on stages like Smokin’ Tuna Saloon, Ocean Key Resort’s Sunset Pier or Hank’s Hair of the Dog Saloon, it’s easy to meet and greet these greats of the songwriting world. The key word is “approachable.”
Over the past 26 years, many of the acts that have rolled through the island are now at the top of their game. Case in point, the country duo Florida-Georgia Line, who were doing gigs at the Smokin’ Tuna in 2012, are now playing to millions each year across the country. The festival has played host to many other singer/songwriters such as powerhouse songwriter and vocalist Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton, who will be headlining a show at Wrigley Field in July, six-time Grammy winner Kacy Musgraves, and three-time Grammy winner Brad Paisley. All have also won a slew of Country Music Awards, as well as top honors from the Academy of Country Music. Speaking of the various country music awards, the 25th annual festival was kicked off this past Tuesday night by four-time ACM Group of the Year Old Dominion at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater. The five-man band was scheduled to open the festival last year but was prevented for obvious reasons. At Tuesday’s sold-out show, their first performance in 14 months that included a surprise appearance by Kenny Chesney, lead singer Matt Ramsey thanked the crowd for their patience and proceeded to profess his affection for the Southernmost City.
At Wednesday night’s show at the Sunset Pier, singer-songwriters Rob Hatch, Lewis Brice and Key West’s own Nick Norman played to a hefty crowd with boats bobbing along at either side of the rocking dock. Following their set, Brice’s older brother, Lee, took the stage. With eight No. 1 singles and seven studio albums, the South Carolina native is known for his wide range of styles. Lee Brice’s management site sums it up nicely saying his music “takes listeners to church, school, home and out on a Saturday night.” Bases covered.
Heavy-duty festival fans are encouraged to check out the “Zoom-style” cyber festival produced last year by major perennial sponsor B.M.I., which can be found on YouTube. With COVID-19 out of control, the musicians share their Key West memories with radio and TV personality Storme Warren. A few notable quotes include James Slater’s take on the island saying, “Imagine madness and insanity, while on the other end of the spectrum, tranquility and Zen.” Festival pioneer songwriter Jeffrey Steele calls Key West “New Orleans on steroids,” and reminisces on the 2020 cyber festival show about how he and Bauer had to literally pull people down to Key West back in 1997 to get the ball rolling. “We started soliciting ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers.) and BMI (Broadcast Music Inc.) to send us some songwriting performers,” Bauer said. And with the support of the Tourist Development Council, and lots of great talent, the festival continues to grow in leaps and bounds every year. One thing is certain, landing a spot on a Key West stage in early May is a coveted spot across the country music industry.
The Key West Songwriters Festival, the largest of its kind in the world, continues Saturday and Sunday, May 8-9, at 16 venues from Old Town to Stock Island. For a complete schedule, visit http://www.keywestsongwritersfestival.com.