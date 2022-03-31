The operators of a Key West labor staffing company, Phoenix ADB Services Inc., pleaded guilty recently to tax and immigration crimes related to the operation of their business, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Igor Kasyanenko, a former City of Key West Police officer, and Roman Riabov pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to defraud the United States and harbor aliens and induce them to remain in the United States. Mikus Berzins and Andrejs Kozlovs pleaded guilty to one count of knowingly hiring 10 or more aliens who were not authorized to work in the United States.
According to court documents, from approximately 2014 to 2020, Berzins, Kasyanenko and Riabov owned and operated Phoenix ADB Services. Kozlovs worked for the company from approximately 2016 to 2020. As part of their respective guilty pleas, all four men admitted to facilitating the employment of individuals in hotels, bars and restaurants in Key West and other locations, even though the employees were not authorized to work in the United States.
In addition, all four admitted they paid the workers without withholding Social Security, Medicare and income taxes from their wages, and then did not report those wages to the IRS. Kasyanenko and Riabov also admitted they encouraged workers to enter the United States and remain in the country, in violation of immigration laws.
All four defendants are scheduled to be sentenced on May 27. Kasyanenko and Riabov face a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties. Berzins and Kozlovs face a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a period of supervised release and monetary penalties.
A federal district court judge will determine each defendant’s sentence after considering the U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.
U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, and IRS-Criminal Investigation continue to investigate the case.