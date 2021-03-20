In Key West over the past year, the theater community has undergone various degrees of dying. None of its primary theater companies and performing arts venues have gone under or, at this point, are likely to. But only a combination of belt-tightening, COVID relief grants and an extraordinary outpouring of donations from local theater lovers has kept them afloat.
Like every other local industry, the Key West performing arts community was stopped in its tracks on March 16, 2020, when city officials announced they were shutting down the town. The Red Barn Theater was days away from opening a new play when the announcement was made. Over at the Waterfront Playhouse, actors were in the second week of a five-week run of “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.” Fringe Theater Key West was one day away from opening the play “Bloomsday” inside the Frederick Douglass Gym.
“We were able to hold our last dress rehearsal. It was a very emotional experience for us. Number one, we were scared. Number two, we had worked so hard,” Fringe Managing Artistic Director Rebecca Tomlinson remembers about the final rehearsal on May 16.
“Oh, I remember it well,” said Christopher Elwell, president of the Waterfront Playhouse Board of Directors. “We were in the middle of our most-purchased play ever. It was the most expensive production we had ever planned before. We were sold out for pretty much the entire five-week run.”
As the shock of the shutdown set in, theater managers and directors initially were positive.
“When all this happened and we were stunned, we said we’ll close for three weeks, maybe four weeks then reopen,” said Mimi McDonald, Red Barn Managing Director.
“At that point, it was a scramble to keep everyone safe and figure out how they were going to set their bills paid,” said Jed Dodds, executive director of The Studios of Key West. “Our first instinct was to rally our wagons around our people.”
But it shortly became clear the remainder of the winter performance season was lost. The good news was that the local companies had been able to get through about two-thirds of the season, with its attendant ticket sales and program advertising. While refunds were offered for the canceled performances, many ticket holders chose to donate the money to the company. And fundraising events had already taken place, with the money safely in theatrical coffers.
THERE’S A WAY
But as spring moved into summer, finances became more challenging. And perhaps even worse, the creative drive in the performing arts community was bottled up with no place to go.
That’s when the companies began to pivot to online streaming. One of the first was the Fringe. Tomlinson said that when the word came down on March 16 that all city properties, including the gym, would be closed the next day, her lighting director suggested recording the final dress rehearsal and putting it on Facebook. Seven hundred people watched the performance over the next two days. By comparison, Tomlinson said a sold-out night in the gym would have been only 50 people.
“We hit the floor running when COVID hit. And we didn’t stop until the end of our regular season,” she said. “We discovered that out there in Facebook Land, people wanted to see theater.”
Tomlinson’s crew then created what they called, “Fringe Fridays,” where anyone could submit a video that would be streamed on Facebook every week. The “Selfi-monologues” ranged from a scene from Shakespeare to an original theater piece to dance. Tomlinson said at its peak, she was receiving up to 20 submitted videos each week for Fringe Fridays, which were presented free of charge.
“I feel tickled in hindsight. We didn’t know what we were doing. But we needed to keep our creatives busy and keep a sense of connection to our audience and our community,” she said.
At The Studios of Key West, Dodds and his team originated “Between Two Palms,” an online, one-on-one interview series with both local and national performers and playwrights. It attracted some big names, including actors Tony Shalhoub and Marisa Tomei. The ticket price was $20, down significantly from what a regular theatrical or musical performance would cost. However, it did create a small revenue stream and led to further ticket sales for TSKW’s next online play, “Smithtown.” And the normally live concert series, “Old Town New Folk,” also went online. Dodds said The Studios converted its second-floor auditorium in to allow socially distanced, safe recordings.
“We ended up working harder, I think, that we usually do. We did a lot of experimenting with classes online. Some were successful and others weren’t. Drawing a live model on Zoom is difficult,” he laughed. But, he added, “The reality, at the end of the day, is it doesn’t make money. So, we tried not to worry about the bottom line.”
The Waterfront went back to the past to help ensure its future. It revived the old-fashioned radio play, partnering with U.S. 1 Radio to broadcast a live, multi-actor show. The actors used the Waterfront stage and were able to stay 6 feet apart while recording the series. Again, the free radio performances did not bring money into the organization. But the Waterfront had a financial cushion.
“We have been extremely fiscally responsible over the last 10 to 12 years. We were able to make sure we had a rainy-day fund,” Elwell said. “We are definitely feeling it [financial pressure] but we are going to survive.”
The Red Barn also pivoted to online performances geared to actor monologues that could be recorded safely, then edited together. Its first pandemic performance was in July 2020, streaming a previously-recorded play, “The Big Bang,” with popular local actors Tom Luna and Danny Weathers. It was a hit, viewed by 638 people and bringing in over $7,000 in donations from patrons.
But its second show in November, “Love, Loss and What I Wore,” only sold 113 tickets, bringing in just over $1,200. Still, with COVID cases falling over the summer while visitors to Key West increased, hope at the Red Barn rose for a 2020 winter season of live performances, held outdoors in the theater’s courtyard.
Several other theaters also were planning to have a 2020-21, in-person winter season either using outdoor spaces or reduced seating indoors. But by the fall, it was clear that could not happen. COVID-19 case numbers were on the upswing and city officials issued a series of new health guidelines in the fall, including requiring performance spaces to install plexiglass barriers between a performer and the audience. That wasn’t a huge logistical or financial burden for local bars and restaurants. For theaters, it was.
“The actors either had to wear masks or we had to build a plexiglass barrier. To build a big plexiglass stage was just not feasible to do,” said Joy Hawkins, Red Barn Artistic Director.
WATCH AND WAIT
If it weren’t for federal grants and increased donations from patrons, the theater community would likely be in more serious financial difficulty. The artistic organizations still have to pay a skeleton staff and maintain their theater buildings. The Fringe, known for producing its plays in different venues because it does not have its own brick-and-mortar building, took the unusual step of renting the Armory on White Street as a permanent home. Not only does the company now qualify for the federal “Save our Stages” federal grant program aimed at small theaters, it provides a safe place to rehearse.
“That is now our home. We decided we couldn’t be safe if we were borrowing spaces,” Tomlinson said. “It doesn’t mean we won’t take you to new places. But we don’t have to.”
Making matters worse, much of Key West has experienced an economic resurgence this winter, as tourists stream into one of the only warm climates open to them. Hotels, bars, restaurants, parking revenue, bed and sales taxes have almost all recovered to pre-pandemic levels, a welcome surprise after last spring and early summer’s revenue drops.
But that recovery has left out the theater community. Visitors do not want to sit in an enclosed space. In addition to the loss of ticket sales, revenue from advertising sales in play programs is gone. Normal fundraising events have been canceled or had to be held virtually.
“There are a lot of people in town who would have liked to have come to the theater. But I don’t think we would have sold many tickets,” The Waterfront’s Elwell said. “And we would have to be a 70% capacity nightly to cover our costs. It just doesn’t make sense to reopen and throw money out the window.”
So, it is still watch and wait for the Key West theater community. Some directors say the interest in online performances has dwindled. So has the initial outpouring of donations from theater-loving patrons eager to help out. But under the new federal stimulus plan, grant money is again available. And with the number of people getting vaccinated, there is a growing hope there will be a vibrant 2021-22 theater season. However, what live performance audiences will look like is up in the air.
“Will people still want to pack into a theater shoulder to shoulder,” asked Dodds. “We have a 200-person theater but we may limit ourselves to half that to be comfortable. Ticket prices may increase. I think they’ll have to. But then, how do you keep theater accessible?”
“We’ll probably never recycle our [play] programs again,” said McDonald. “That [program advertising] is a big money-maker for us. Maybe we’ll start to move ads online.”
“I think we’ll have to go outside more,” Hawkins said about future Red Barn performances. “We may have to incorporate some streaming. You have to adjust to the reality of the world.”
“We have several plays for summer,” Tomlinson said about 2021. “It just depends on the numbers and vaccinations and how everybody is feeling. We did decide our strategy was to stay active and busy in service to our community.”
Elwell said the Waterfront is planning on reopening at full capacity one week before Fantasy Fest this year, with the play, “Rocky Horror Picture Show.” And the theater has purchased royalties for a regular 2021-22 seasons-worth of plays.
“We feel when we are able to reopen, people will be craving arts and theater. It will have been so long since they’ve been able to enjoy it,” he said.
As they say, the show must go on.