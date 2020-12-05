There are several non-negotiables that play deep roles in exactly how our business community emerges from the pandemic. Social distancing and a viable vaccine are essential, but until behavioral acceptability and vaccine access are each more widespread, local businesses need to generate sales to survive. And to do so, at least in the short-term, will require some adjustments.
The City of Key West, as part of the “Key West Recovers” plan, is hoping to facilitate that adjustment locally by helping retail businesses, bars and restaurants move outdoors. The city is waiving fees temporarily and offering “fast-track” approval and permitting through the city to help streamline the process. Ultimately, it’s about providing more opportunities for people to visit local businesses safely.
Every person has had to adjust for the past nine months, so it’s really no different for a business. But it’s even more crucial for a delicate tourism market like the Florida Keys, which is viewing a vibrant season as vital to long-term success.
There are many reasons to anticipate a busy tourist season. Remote-working among U.S. workers has exploded and, according to Forbes, pre-pandemic, roughly 5% of full-time employees with office jobs worked primarily from home, but that’s likely to settle at 20-30% in the new normal, with obvious variations across occupations and industries. This means easily accessible locales will be key vacation destinations this year. Coincidentally, Key West was recently rated by Trip Advisor as the No. 1 destination for fall and winter 2020-21 travel.
Additionally, overseas travel is virtually non-existent and with so many across our country craving an escape from this long, stressful period, where better to enjoy themselves outside than here in the Keys? Businesses can capitalize on that if they shift their business model.
Without diving deeply into the science of COVID-19, it’s generally accepted that closed spaces are more conducive to spreading the virus than open-air environments. So, a tiny island community, heavily dependent on establishments that are heavily populated with closed-in-space operations, must consider creative ways to function and prosper.
‘OUTSIDE THE BOX’
The city has made these provisions available at no charge so businesses willing to ‘think outside the box’ can consider trying them. The city is also willing to assist with ideas and planning. Todd Stoughton, Risk Manager for the City of Key West, along with the city’s Planning and Licensing departments, have offered to help businesses brainstorm ways to accomplish this.
One way is through the Sidewalk Café program. Introduced even before the start of the pandemic, it allows café-style seating on the city right-of-ay. And while it stipulates that all furniture in the city right-of-way needs to be properly permitted by the city, it’s a program that offers at least a partial solution.
“My team and I wrote the program,” said Stoughton. “It’s as fair as we can make it and we have added ordinances that cover the program,” he continued, also saying the program is not limited to Duval Street. “Our goal is to approve all applications within five business days. “
Clearly, there are real impediments to any comprehensive solution; not every business can create an outdoor experience. Weather is always a factor, although in the Keys, good days greatly outnumber inclement ones, particularly in season. Space is a commodity in short supply, particularly on Duval Street; it’s not like many Duval Street businesses can simply spread out and bring a portion of their operation outdoors. For retail establishments, street frontage, transportability and monitoring of outdoor merchandise, as well as landlord restrictions are all potential limitations. Finally, the city has a degree of risk with outdoor seating.
“If an injury were to occur on city property, the city could be liable, even if the city has nothing to do with the injury,” Stoughton emphasized. “So, while we want to support businesses, we have to be assured the risk aspect is covered.”
So far, only three restaurants have gone through the formal application process, while others have moved outside without knowing there’s a checklist and a process. “If businesses are wondering if it’s worthwhile to put some chairs outside and see if it moves the numbers, the city believes that’s great”, said Stoughton.
La Trattoria is one restaurant that’s followed the process. “I’ve always been a big fan of café seating, and I wanted to extend what the Mall on Duval started,” said Bill Lay, owner of La Trattoria. “Yes, there were a laundry list of requirements, but it’s been worth it. Without it, I couldn’t contend with my expenses during the pandemic. Outdoor dining has increased my guest count 18% and has been an important revenue stream for us.”
Amy Bowlen at Little Pearl on Olivia Street said they have kept their restaurant at 50% capacity throughout the pandemic and have placed three tables of two outside. She looks at outdoor seating as a bonus.
“The communication about outdoor dining has mostly been through social media and some flyers from the city” she said. She hopes over time the word gets out and is eager to see more restaurants make this move. “I’m still missing seating for about 18 people indoors, but outdoor helps us get closer to our pre-pandemic seating.”
OTHER IDEAS
There are other ideas the City of Key West is considering that could help small businesses navigate safely and efficiently for the next few months:
• There may be an opportunity for adjacent retail businesses to collaborate on sharing limited space.
• Depending on business hours, businesses that operate between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for example, might be willing to offer their space to a business that operates a later shift.
• For churches, moving some services outside is certainly an option
For restaurants, it’s more challenging. The city has discussed the concept of “streateries” — where businesses may be able to move into sectioned-off portions of certain streets, where possible. Stoughton believes the Sidewalk Café plan addresses this.
Non-food and beverage establishments moving outside is tricky, since too much outdoor merchandising could create a “flea market” look — which is not really what the city wants to convey from a marketing standpoint. Currently, this is being considered on a case-by-case basis.
Key West Mayor Teri Johnston has been pushing strongly for businesses to adapt and welcomes outside solutions.
“What we’re trying to do are the same things we advocated throughout the pandemic; balance and achieve economic recovery along with safety”, said Johnston. We’re trying to remove restrictions and encourage businesses do this, but many business owners may not know that.”
She shared a successful program was launched in Tampa that encouraged business to get outdoors. It was marketed aggressively and local establishments saw favorable results. She’s hoping for the same in Key West.
Richard Tamborrino is the former Editor and Publisher of The Key West Citizen and Florida Keys Free Press newspapers.