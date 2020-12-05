More Information

Sidewalk Café Permits

Due to the COVID pandemic, Key West city management has approved the temporary suspension of the city’s Sidewalk Café Permit Program fees. This includes all fees; application, impact and revocable license fee. However, businesses will be required to complete the permit.

The purpose for waiving fees is to help stimulate our local economy. Those businesses that meet the criteria are eligible. Ultimately, the City wants to help local businesses understand the value of the program so when the pandemic is over, we will have businesses willing to pay the fees to continue in the program.

Note: In order to operate on the City Right of Way, business will be required to have an approved permit. There will be a grace period while this is being distributed, but businesses that continue to operate on the ROW without an approved permit will eventually be warned.

Move Your Business Outdoors

• Business owners must fill out a copy of the Sidewalk Café Permit Program Guidelines and Checklist. The form can be obtained via the city website at https://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov.

• Click on Departments/Planning Department/Applications and Forms/Sidewalk Café;

• Complete the form, and bring a hard copy to the Planning Department at City Hall;

• The process of approval should take less than 10 business days; and

• Be sure to check the checklist on page 1 before submitting your application.

For information, call 305-809-3725 or visit https://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov.