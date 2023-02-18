”Walkin’ down new streets, music is loud
Neon signs bring in tumultuous crowds
But I’m just an old man, and I’d probably get sore
‘cause they don’t dance like Carmen no more …”
— Jimmy Buffett
Clayton Lopez misses those days.
The long-time Key West City Commissioner who calls — and champions — Bahama Village home, misses those days.
“There is no doubt that the property values have impacted Bahama Village,” says Lopez. “But more important than that, we are losing the culture that makes us unique.”
Comprised of roughly 22 blocks at the west end of the island city, at one time, Bahama Village was known as the “front door” of Key West due to its proximity to the waterfront.
A slow walk through the area gives a taste of the maritime heritage of the town; houses built like wooden sailing ships, gingerbread trim and widow’s walks.
But that quaintness has put a price on the fabric that made Bahama Village special, regardless of race, nationality or income.
Hemingway wrote about it in 1937’s “To Have and Have Not.”
“My family’s going to eat as long as anybody eats. What they’re trying to do is starve you Conchs out of here so they can burn down the shacks and put up apartments and make this a tourist town. That’s what I hear. I hear they’re buying up lots, and then after the poor people are starved out and gone somewhere else to starve some more, they’re going to come in and make it into a beauty spot for tourists.”
The same could be said of every decade since.
“This isn’t something new,” says Lopez. “Back in the ‘70s you could have bought houses for what today is nothing … but back then, it was still something. Paychecks were considerably less then, and we’ve actually fallen behind if you look at current wages. Nobody can say things are as good as they were or better.”
But those bygone days have helped make the Bahama Village neighborhood a hot ticket with first-world refugees.
The most recent Census tells the tale.
Today, Bahama Village’s population is 55.8% white, 37.3% Black and 6.5 percent Hispanic.
Go back to the days following the Civil War, and Bahamians were flocking to Key West in search of better lives thanks to the prolific sponging, fishing and turtle hunting grounds.
The community thrived and provided prominent African American leaders in one of the country’s most racially undivided cities. Free men like Nelson English, the postmaster from 1882 to 1886, William Artell, deputy tax collector, and Charles DuPont, the sheriff from 1885 to 1893, were part of the community elite.
Fast forward to 1990, and the population of Bahama Village was 64.4% Black and 34.5% white.
But the unique mix of races brought with it multiple cultures. They mixed and mingled down by Fort Street, helping sell what Hemingway called a “beauty spot.”
“When I was a kid, we had so much music,” says Lopez, a musician in The Bubba System himself. “Jazz. Calypso. Samba … now all you hear is reggae because that is what people associate with the neighborhood. But that is not it. It was sooo much more than that.”
Serving on the Key West City Commission since 2005, Lopez has been a life-long champion of his neighborhood.
“I want to see Bahama Village enjoy the economic growth that the rest of Key West has,” he says. “But it is hard. When a family owns a home, and somebody is willing to pay more than it is worth, it is hard to turn down.”
And one of the most challenging things for Lopez to consider is the future of his neighborhood’s kids.
“Many of us are still hanging in there, but for our kids and grandkids, I am just not sure what is here for them,” says Lopez. “There is not a lot of future for the next generation on our island. Unfortunately, if they want a better life, many must go to the mainland.”
As part of the overall vision for Bahama Village, the City of Key West has several high-profile projects on the horizon. The first is the revitalization of the Diesel Plant at the top of Angela Street, which is being envisioned as a multicultural community center with an integrated, historically accurate cafe and retail space.
The second is the Douglass Community Center, slated to be a nod to Bahama Village’s unique history and flavor.
The third is The Lofts at Bahama Village (also known as the 3.2-acre parcel) that will not only be comprised of a majority of affordable housing rental units, but will have a homeownership component that could give some residents their first opportunity to own in the district.
Despite the inroads being made, Lopez sees a comparison with another famous resort town: Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
“We are a small community with a tiny airport that has multiple flights every day from major airlines,” says Lopez. “And on the other side of the airport, we have hundreds of millions of dollars of private airplanes at any given time. It is getting to the point, like Jackson Hole, that if you are going to be a bartender or server, your parents better be millionaires.”
But in his role as a civic leader, Lopez sees a bright spot.
“I am very proud and appreciative that in the city’s Strategic Plan, that we have classes on homeownership for locals,” says Lopez. “In the past, due to predatory lending, it wasn’t a problem for people to get loans on homes … but they weren’t necessarily educated on how to maintain or hold on to them. I am very happy we are providing resources for that now.”
The homeownership classes will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, beginning Feb. 22, in the Fellowship Hall at Peace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2610 Flagler Ave.
The course is linked to homeownership opportunities for the Keys workforce. The first development is through AH Monroe and The Lofts at Bahama Village, with 28 units that will become available for homeownership. Priority registration for The Lofts is being given to the residents of Bahama Village to help slow the gentrification of that neighborhood.
Although Lopez is retired, his work to help his community through changing times hasn’t stopped.
“I retired from my career with the Health Department in 2019,” says Lopez. “But then, with the pandemic and civic service …, I am back to 2018 pre-retirement planning. Besides being more available to my family and grandkids, I still work for my constituents. But for all of that, I am thankful.”
Ten cents a dance, they won’t dance … and they don’t dance like Carmen, no more.