At a time when racism and segregation were still an everyday occurrence in the lives of African Americans, 13 Black men from Key West made the ultimate pledge of allegiance and commitment to the country.
In 1942, African Americans were finally allowed to join the United States Marine Corps. The 13 Black Key Westers and nearly 20,000 other Black Americans began Marine training at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, as part of the first black Marine Corps in American history.
Nearly 80 years later, those 13 local men are being honored in Key West for their commitment, service and historical importance.
After years of research and dedication by the soldiers’ descendants and local community members, the City of Key West is unveiling its Montford Point Marines Memorial at the Memorial Garden in Bayview Park.
The ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday — Memorial Day — immediately following the laying of the wreaths in the Vietnam Memorial service in Bayview Park. The monument being unveiled is inscribed with the names of these local veterans.
The names of the men being on honored on Monday are Clarence “Fly” Alce Sr., Charles Arthur “Bookie” Allen Sr., George Alfred Carey, Vernol Horace Carey, James Hall, Shedrack Meshack Abednego Hannibal Jr., Timothy Eugene Johnson, William Carl “Boss” Johnson, Charles Manuel, Nathaniel Wellington Mickens, Robert Baptiste Sawyer Sr., Nathan Bernard “Joker” Tynes and Ralph Williams.
The men’s service to their country and community did not stop with enlisting or their military service and combat tours. The men went on to to become entrepreneurs, civil servants and pillars of their communities.
MULTIPLE FRONTS
Bernard Tynes was Monroe County’s first African-American detective and served as lieutenant at the time of his death on Aug. 25, 1974. Boss Johnson opened a small corner store at 320 Petronia St. but later relocated the family business to 800 Thomas St. in the heart of Bahama Village. The store is now called Johnson’s Grocery, one of the longest locally owned and most iconic businesses on the island.
The black recruits trained at Camp Montford Point in Jacksonville, North Carolina from Aug. 26, 1942, until the camp was decommissioned on Sept. 9, 1949.
President Franklin Delano Roosevelt signed Executive Order 8802 in 1941 to establish the Fair Employment Practice Commission, banning discrimination “because of race, creed, color, or national origin” in all government agencies, according to Military.com.
Recruiting for the Montford Marines began on June 1, 1942. Thousands of African American men, eager to serve, flocked to recruiting offices. The quota of 1,200 men were housed in prefabricated huts near segregated Jacksonville, North Carolina, where railroad tracks divided white residents from black, according to Military.com.
The troops at Montford continued to experienced racism despite their service. Unless a black soldier was accompanied by a white Marine, they were not allowed to enter Camp Lejeune, according to the web site.
By 1945, all drill instructors and many non-commissioned officers at Montford Point were black. The Montford Point Marines performed well in their duties at home and abroad, despite the strictures placed on them by society in their era.
The largest number of Black Marines to serve in combat during World War II took part in the seizure of Okinawa, with approximately 2,000 seeing action, according to the National Montford Point Marine Association, Inc. Several of the 13 Key West Black veterans fought in the Pacific during World War II and lived with the emotional scars of those combat missions for the rest of their lives, according to family members.
TEACHING MOMENT
Robert Baptiste Sawyer Sr. enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1944 and saw combat action in Iwo Jima in World War II. He was honorably discharged in 1946. He returned to Key West after serving as a Montford Point Marine and was employed at the Naval Station.
“I am very happy that they are being honored for their great sacrifice and the contribution that they made,” said Sawyer’s daughter Ruth Thurston, whose three brothers Robert, Clifford and Randolph all followed in their father’s footsteps and served in the military.
Bernard Tynes served in the Asiatic Pacific area from October 1944 until April 1946. He participated in operations against enemy forces in Okinawa and Ryukyu Islands in February 1945.
Clarence Alce was shipped to the South Pacific, where he fought on the Island of Okinawa. He returned to the United States and was honorably discharged in 1946. Timothy Johnson participated in several operations against enemy forces in the Marianas Islands and in Okinawa and received an honorable discharge in 1945.
Nathaniel Mickens and Vernol Carey served in combat positions the Asiatic Pacific area during World War II.
The men’s commitment to their country during a time of segregation speaks to their patriotism and character, said Melissa Wallace, whose father, Charles Allen Sr., was among the 13 Key Westers to enlist.
Charles Allen infused the importance of military and civil service to his children. His sons Alonzo and Charles Jr. and daughters Keena and Marsha all served in the military. His son Kenneth was a firefighter at the Key West Naval Air Station. Daughter Melissa Wallace works as a management assistant with the Department of Defense at the Naval Air Station Key West.
“He instilled in us a sense of striving to be our best and not letting obstacles get in our way,” daughter Melissa Wallace said. “He wanted us to be productive members of our community.”
“He was loving but stern,” added Keena Allen, a director with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s corrections division. “We were told that you had to do your part for your community. ... We were taught the military was a good way to get started, and it taught you discipline and it was a way to see other places.”
Allen was a good father, who helped son Kenneth Allen obtain the firefighter job at the base, his son said.
“He brought us up right,” Kenneth Allen said. “He taught us to go to school and do what we were supposed to do. I miss him a lot. He told me to do the right things and that kept me out of trouble. I miss him and mother every day. I was really blessed to have them in my life.”
The Montford Marines’ impact on the military and the communities the soldiers lived in has not been forgotten, and the Key West memorial will continue to educate tourists and residents on those 13 Key Westers and the 20,000 recruits who paved the way for the next generation of Black soldiers.
“This memorial is tremendously significant, especially given its placement next to the repurposed confederate monument,” said Key West City Commissioner Clayton Lopez, who has been lobbying his fellow city commissioners and city staff for years on placing a Montford Point Marines memorial in Bayview Park. “Each of these men lived a fascinating life and have contributed much since serving among the very first.”