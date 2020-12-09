The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County on Monday, Dec. 7, reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, Dec. 4, including 34 in Key West.
Meanwhile, the state-wide number of reported cases increased to 1,065,785, according to the Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 Date and Surveillance Dashboard.
The increase brings the total number of reported cases in Monroe County to 3,604, including 107 non-residents. Key West’s total rose to 2,020, while Key Largo increased to 471 cases, Marathon 356, Tavernier 224, Summerland Key 107 and Islamorada 85.
Big Pine Key reported 75 cases, Stock Island 61, Cudjoe Key 24, Key Colony Beach 17, Sugarloaf 15, Little Torch 13 and Long Key 11.
Ramrod Key has reported six cases, while Duck Key has five cases; Conch Key has two cases, and Rockland Key, Big Torch, Cross Key and Plantation Key each reported one case. According to the local health department, the county had one homeless case.
State-wide, the number of resident COVID-19 deaths reached 19,282; in Monroe County, there have been 28 deaths. The state’s positivity rate fell to 7.62%, while Monroe County’s positivity rate remained considerably higher at 12.11%, according to the state’s dashboard.
Currently, there are four people hospitalized with the virus at Lower Keys Medical Center.
To try to stem the rise in cases in Key West, Mayor Teri Johnston issued an emergency directive on Friday putting in place a 10 p.m. curfew during the New Year’s holiday weekend, from 10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, to 6 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3.
Previously, the city had canceled all special events held on city-owned property through Dec. 31.
“We know what we have to do, but they are hard decisions that have to be done,” Florida Department of Health in Monroe County Administrator Bob Eadie said Monday on U.S. 1 Radio. “It has to be supported, too. We’re in this all together.”
Eadie remains optimist.
“It’s not all bad news. We’re closer to the end today than we were yesterday [to a vaccine], and there’s a lot of possible developments on the horizon,” he said. “I think that’s something to be really thankful for, and by and large, most of the people in Monroe County are overwhelming supporting all of the things that need to be done to stay healthy.”
Businesses on Duval Street that usually offer “drops” during the New Year’s Eve celebration have either canceled the event or rescheduled to adhere to the 10 p.m. curfew.
Also, the city and the Monroe County Tourist Development Council have partnered to remind visitors and residents that masks are required to be worn in Key West, according to city spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
The TDC has funded an additional two dozen pole banners to be installed in the busiest commercial areas, and the agency is helping finance production of a portion of 10 overhead street banners.
Portable electronic dynamic messaging signs will be set up at key sites to inform arriving visitors of the city’s strict mask ordinance.
Amid the expected increase in visitors during the holiday weekend, state and local officials also have warned the cold and flu season is approaching, which could add to the spread of the coronavirus.
As cities throughout the Keys seek ways to fight the virus, testing locations have increased. A listing of those locations can be found at http://www.monroe.floridahealth.gov/covid19.
The local Department of Health recently announced a walk-up kiosk in Big Pine Key, provided by Curative, with more than 500 tests a day available to the public. The testing site is located at Moose Lodge No. 1585, 21 Wilder Road.
The company’s oral-fluid swab testing is an alternative method to nasopharyngeal swabs in testing for COVID-19. Results are sent to patients via SMS text or email within 24-48 hours.
Testing is currently available by walk-up or appointment. Appointments are available at http://www.curative.com.