In two days this week, the number of reported COVID-19 cases in Monroe County jumped by nearly 100 as the virus continues to take its toll throughout the state and nation.
On Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 41 new cases; on Thursday, 55 additional cases were reported, according to the local health department. Of those cases, 58 were reported in Key West during the two-day period. Other areas in the Florida Keys noted single-digit increases during the same period, including five in Marathon and three in Key Largo.
As of Friday, the total number of cases in Monroe County was at 2,636, while the state-wide total stands at 863,619. There have been 17,372 deaths in the state, with 25 reported in Monroe County, according to the state Department of Health’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashbord, which provides daily updates of coronavirus cases throughout the state and individual counties.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,313 cases of COVID-19 reported in Key West, while Key Largo has reported 341 cases. Other cities reporting cases include Marathon (250), Tavernier (164), Islamorada (64), Stock Island and Summerland Key (58), Big Pine Key (45), Key Colony Beach (11), Cudjoe Key (10), and Long Key and Little Torch (eight), Sugarloaf (six) and Ramrod Key (four), while Rockland Key, Big Torch, Marathon Shores, Duck Key, Cross Key and Conch Key have reported one case.
There are currently five people hospitalized in the Keys due to the coronavirus.
“We still have COVID in the Keys and the concentration of the numbers we have are in the Key West area, which is not surprising given the major population center is there, it is also the major entertainment district,” local health department administrator Bob Eadie said recently.
For information about Monroe County’s COVID-19 cases, visit http://www.monroe.floridahealth.gov/covid19 or http://www.floridahealthcovid19.gov.