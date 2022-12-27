sea level benches gray

Artist Craig Gray is heading up the Beautiful Benchmarks project in Marathon.

 Provided photo

The City of Marathon has teamed up with the Florida Keys Council of the Arts to shine a light on a very important subject, sea level rise, and has commissioned piece of public art to illustrate the issue.

“It will be a physical reminder to make people aware,” artist Craig Gray said. “It will be in the public eye all the time to remind people of what’s important and the end goal.”

sea level benches

The City of Marathon’s Beautiful Benchmarks project is a $10,000 Art Builds Community Grant awarded by the Florida Keys Council of the Arts.