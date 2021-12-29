With the omicron variant overtaking as the predominant strain of the COVID-19 virus in the U.S., the Florida Keys are seeing an uptick in new cases that will likely increase after the busy holiday tourism week.
The Florida Keys recorded a COVID-19 positivity rate of 15.3% over the week of Dec. 17-23 and 475.5 cases per 100,000 people, according to the local office of the Florida Department of Health. That rate was fourth of any county in the state, trailing only Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade. Prior to last week, the Keys had a positivity rate of 6.3%.
A positivity rate of less than 5% indicates an infectious disease is under control, according to health professionals.
As of Monday, there were seven people hospitalized in Lower Keys Medical Center with COVID-19, four of those people were in the intensive care unit, according to the Florida Department of Health.
The city of Key West has been tracking COVID-19 levels in its wastewater and the most recent data shows a slight increase in the past week.
Key West Mayor Teri Johnston continued to encourage people to get vaccinated or receive the booster, she said.
“Everyone needs to use common sense,” Johnston said of New Year’s Eve gatherings. “Be around people you are comfortable with and know their vaccination status.”
Bob Eadie, the local health department’s director, said they have not yet had a confirmed case of the omicron variant in the Keys as of last week. The variant was first identified in South Africa earlier this month. However, he said, “I’m sure it’s only a matter of time before” there is a confirmed case.
New cases in Florida have begun to tick up somewhat recently, in a surge that Eadie said could be attributed to Thanksgiving gatherings weeks ago, and a similar surge will likely follow the week between Christmas and New Year’s, known to area business owners as “hell week” due to the large numbers of tourists it can draw.
Florida’s positivity rate climbed to 14.32% over the last week, up from about 7% for the month as a whole but not as high as the peak positivity rate of almost 20% set Aug. 8-14, according to CDC data.
The good news, Eadie said, is that, so far, omicron doesn’t appear to be as deadly as some of the past variants that have emerged and that if one is vaccinated and had a booster shot, “the chances of serious illness are very low.”
“In partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County, Monroe County Emergency Management is encouraging people to wash their hands, get vaccinated or boosters, and if you are feeling I’ll, to stay home,” Monroe County government stated in an email to The Key West Citizen on Monday. “Emergency Management continues to monitor COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county, and the hospitals are in the green for staffing and supplies.”
There are also not any plans at this time for Monroe County to hold a special meeting regarding COVID-19. The next regularly scheduled BOCC meeting will be Friday, Jan. 21 where there will be a COVID-19 update, county spokeswoman Kristen Livengood said.
The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported that about a third of the state’s new COVID cases were breakthrough infections and that while the unvaccinated were at the highest risk, people who had gotten both doses of a vaccine, but not a booster, were still susceptible to milder cases.
The Keys also have one of the higher vaccination rates in the state, around 82%, according to Eadie.
Eadie said the flu is also circulating in the Keys and advised residents to get their flu shots and take precautions to avoid illnesses other than COVID.
“Unfortunately, now that we are in the winter months, all viruses come to be much more active, and I believe that omicron will be no different,” said Stan Zuba, a pediatrician in the Upper Keys.
Zuba said after the holidays “there will clearly be an uptick in cases in my opinion” and that the omicron variant appears to spread much faster than delta.
The country as a whole has experienced a serious increase in COVID cases over Christmas, leading to canceled flights and events in some areas. Home test kits have also become scarce. On Friday, Dec. 24, two Key Largo pharmacies reported they had been sold out of them for a number of days.
Statewide new cases increased during Christmas week, rising 332.9% as 124,865 cases were reported by the Department of Health. The previous week had 28,841 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.