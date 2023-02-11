In a town that prides itself on its rich military history, none have played a more important role in critical military campaigns in American history than the Black soldiers who came from Key West.
From the battlefields of the Civil War to the Vietnam War, Black Key Westers have fought, and some made the ultimate sacrifice, for their country.
This month, America celebrates the heritage of Black culture, which locally includes the legacy left behind by Blacks from the Keys. In the past several years, Key West has established several local monuments honoring Black soldiers from the island, and most recently, the U.S. Coast Guard honored one Black guardsman posthumously with the Purple Heart.
Nearly 104 years after his death, Key West Conch William Weech received the Purple Heart for being one of the first members of the U.S. Coast Guard to die in the line of duty.
Born in Key West in 1887, Weech enlisted in the guard at 17, where he eventually went on to serve on the Coast Guard ship Tampa. The Tampa completed 18 missions guarding merchant ships critical to the allied war efforts in Europe, but the ship was torpedoed by a German submarine on Sept. 26, 1918, sending 130 men, including Weech, to a watery grave in Bristol Channel off Wales.
Coast Guard Sector Key West Commander Capt. Jason Ingram bestowed the posthumous honor to Weech’s family at a formal ceremony held Dec. 13, 2022.
“William Weech lived up to the core values of the Coast Guard of honor, respect and devotion to duty,” Ingram said of Weech. “His legacy will live on. It was a tremendous honor to present the medal to his family.”
After years of research and dedication by the soldiers’ descendants and local community members, the City of Key West unveiled its Montford Point Marines Memorial at the Memorial Garden in Bayview Park in May 2021.
In 1942, African Americans were finally allowed to join the U.S. Marine Corps. The 13 Black Key Westers and nearly 20,000 other Black Americans began Marine training at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, as part of the first black Marine Corps in American history called the Montford Point Marines.
The names of the men honored on the memorial in Key West are Clarence “Fly” Alce Sr., Charles Arthur “Bookie” Allen Sr., George Alfred Carey, Vernol Horace Carey, James Hall, Shedrack Meshack Abednego “Candyman” Hannibal Jr., Timothy Eugene Johnson, William Carl “Boss” Johnson, Charles Manuel, Nathaniel Wellington Mickens, Robert Baptiste Sawyer Sr., Nathan Bernard “Joker” Tynes and Ralph Williams.
The largest number of Black Marines to serve in combat during World War II took part in the seizure of Okinawa, with approximately 2,000 seeing action, according to the National Montford Point Marine Association, Inc. Several of the 13 Key West Black veterans fought in the Pacific during World War II and lived with the emotional scars of those combat missions for the rest of their lives, according to family members.
The men’s service to their country and community did not stop with enlisting or their military service and combat tours. The men went on to become entrepreneurs, civil servants and pillars of their communities.
“One example is Mr. Nathan Tynes, who became the first black person to head the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division,” Key West City Commissioner Clayton Lopez said. “Many of them had sons who followed in their father’s footsteps and served in the Vietnam War. At least one Purple Heart recipient among them. Looking at the surnames alone, tells much.”
The memorial to Montford Point Marines stands just feet away from a statue to black Union soldiers who signed up in Key West during the Civil War called The Forgotten Soldier, which was dedicated in 2016. The bronze sculpture depicts a soldier in uniform armed with a rifle, with one arm upraised. The dedication in 2016 marked the 153rd anniversary of the date in 1863 when 126 Black soldiers from Key West were instructed to report for duty in the Union Army during the Civil War.
Colonel James Montgomery of Kansas was ordered in 1863 to recruit and train a regiment of Black soldiers to serve with the Union against the Confederate Army. Key West was a bastion for freed and runaway slaves from other Southern states, and Montgomery came to the island to recruit troops.
On Feb. 16, 1863, all African men in Key West, from the ages of 15 to 50, received orders to report to the county courthouse for a medical exam. The men passed inspection and boarded a ship bound for South Carolina to begin their training and military service.
Nineteen of them would never return, according to county historian Tom Hambright, who said, at the time the statue was unveiled in 1863, the total African population in Key West numbered around 600, and approximately 400 of them were women and children. Of the roughly 200 African men in Key West, 126 reported for duty, according to Hambright.
Both Montford Point and monuments stand near a pavilion originally dedicated to the soldiers of the Confederate Army, which the city renamed and rededicated it in 2020, after the city’s motto: One Human Family.
During segregation, the men of World War I, WWII and the Korean War vowed to remain true to the preamble of the American Legion with dignity and integrity as veterans, Valerie Littlefield, USN, CDR (ret), who manages the William Weech American Legion in Bahama Village, said after Weech’s Purple Heart ceremony.
Native veterans on the island of Key West remained diligent to their pledges and acknowledged each other for their bravery, Littlefield said.
“Our island is rich with Black history, American History,” Lopez said. “I look forward to when we don’t wait for a day, week, or month to celebrate any segment of our community’s contribution to our combine history, and instead celebrate it all as solely American history.”
On Tuesday, Key West Mayor Teri Johnston and the Key West City Commission formally proclaimed February as Black History Month during their regular meeting.
“Black History Month is a time to reflect on the many contributions made by African Americans to the country and to Key West’s economic, artistic, cultural, spiritual, educational, and political development,” the proclamation stated.
Mona Clark and Annette Milian Mobley accepted the proclamation.
“It is very important that we recognize acknowledge that Black history plays a very vibrant and important part in American history,” Clark said. “It’s important that we help our young people learn their history and their heritage. We each play a role in that continuation.”
Commission Lopez, one of only two Black elected officials currently in Monroe County, noted that there were many in the community he considered inviting to accept the proclamation. He noted that Clark is the first Black woman to be elected to the Keys Energy Services utility board and that Mobley is shaping local history with her service on the Bahama Village Redevelopment Commission and is the second Black woman to serve on Housing Authority’s Board of Directors. He noted that several Black female pastors are also “firsts,” as is former City Commissioner Carmen Turner.
“The City of Key West continues to work toward becoming a community that embodies the ‘One Human Family’ philosophy where all citizens — past, present, and future — are respected and treated equally,” the proclamation stated.