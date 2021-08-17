The Florida Keys is reporting its first death in recent weeks because of COVID-19 and the number of daily cases being reported is continuing to trend upwards.
The death and the uptick in the number of daily cases in the Keys has the Key West City Commission discussing upcoming large events such as Fantasy Fest, offshore powerboat races and the holiday parade in December. The commission will discuss the big events at its meeting today (Tuesday) at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 1300 White St.
The Florida Department of Health on Monday confirmed the death of a COVID-19 patient at Lower Keys Medical Center, said Bob Eadie, who oversees the local offices of the Health Department.
As of Monday, there were 18 COVID-19 patients in Lower Keys Medical Center, with one on a ventilator and five in the intensive care unit, Eadie said. He did not have COVID-19 numbers for Fishermen’s Community Hospital in Marathon and Mariners Hospital in Tavernier.
The Health Department reported 69 new cases on Monday, with 13 being children, Eadie said. Last week, the Keys reported 504 new COVID-19 cases, which means the Keys is averaging 72 new cases as day, according to the Health Department.
The city of Key West is tracing the level of COVID-19 within city limits via its wastewater treatment system and that tracing is showing a large uptick as well.
The presence of the SARS-CoV-2 pathogen is shed in human waste and flows from homes and offices to the treatment plant, said John Paul Castro, city utilities director. The frequency of the testing has varied from one to two times per week. The testing is composite, with many samples taken during a 24-hour period. The test is conducted from Saturday through Sunday to capture periods with high visitor occupancy.
“Most of the spikes can be attributed to holidays, events, or times of higher visitor or second home population due to season,” Castro wrote in a memo to city officials.
Recent increases appear to come after some of the Keys’ bigger annual events such as Fourth of July weekend and the two-day spiny lobster mini-season. This has Key West leaders calling for a discussion of Fantasy Fest, powerboat races and the holiday parade, Mayor Teri Johnston said.
“We know what causes the spread,” Eadie said. “We see what happens when you have large numbers of people brought in from the outside.”
Key West has the biggest proportion of cases in the Keys, Eadie said.
The Health Department plans to increase the number of testing and mass vaccination sites, Eadie said. The city of Key West and the Florida Health Department in Monroe County are also teaming up to host a COVID-19 vaccination event.
The Health Department will be administering shots on Aug. 27 in the City Commission Chambers at City Hall, 1300 White St., from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The number of cases in Key West is rising, and so is the number of hospitalizations. Most of those affected have not been vaccinated.