“The Florida Keys: 200 Years of Paradise,” a 60-minute television program that explores the history of the continental United States’ southernmost island chain from the early 1800s to the present, is slated to debut Sunday and Monday, Jan. 22-23, on South Florida’s Public Broadcasting Service channels.

200 years of paradise

The original documentary was produced by South Florida PBS for broadcast during the Keys’ bicentennial year commemorating the Florida Legislature’s establishment of Monroe County July 3, 1823. Partially underwritten by the Monroe County Tourist Development Council, it will air on WXEL-TV at 10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, and on WPBT2 at 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23.