The Florida Keys has been approved by the federal government to receive more federal assistance to help local recovery efforts for Hurricane Ian.
President Joe Biden granted a Major Disaster Declaration for the state of Florida, triggering the release of federal funds to help people and communities recover from Hurricane Ian.
The federal funding will include what is known as Individual Assistance for private property owners and people who suffered damages from storm surge, flooding and strong winds in the Florida Keys. The emergency declaration covers nearly 25 counties in Florida, including Monroe County.
More than $268 million in federal disaster assistance has been approved for more than 178,000 individuals and “households to help jumpstart their recoveries,” Federal Emergency Management Agency stated in a news release on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
“We are grateful that our state and federal officials worked diligently to add us to this list,” Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi said in a prepared statement on Tuesday. “Our residents are now eligible for the assistance many need.”
FEMA Individual Assistance can help with temporary lodging expenses, basic home repairs and other essential disaster-related needs.
“From the beginning, I’ve fought hard for the people in Monroe County hit the hardest by Hurricane Ian,” Florida Keys federal House Rep. Carlos Gimenez said in a statment. “After weeks of advocacy on behalf of Keys residents from my office, the entire Florida delegation, Governor DeSantis and our local FEMA officials, today Monroe County is eligible for FEMA’s individual assistance, in addition to the Category A designation for debris removal. This is a huge win for Monroe County as recovery efforts continue.”
Monroe County Hurricane Ian affected individuals and households can apply with FEMA online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov. or by calling 1-800-621-3362.
The Keys-based group Monroe County Community Organizations Active in Disasters (COAD) is working to meet the unmet needs of the community, and with the City of Key West, has established a hotline for people to report if they have had damage as a result of the storm. Group members have also gone door to door, trying to assess people’s damage from Hurricane Ian, said Leah Stockton, Keys area president of the United Way of Collier and the Keys.
So far, 200 households, including live-aboard vessel owners, reported “significant damage” to COAD representatives, Stockton said.
“We are now connecting resources to those needs,” Stockton said.
The COAD is using the website http://www.keyshelp.org to connect people who suffered damage in the storm with resources. There is a Hurricane Ian tab on the website.
Stockton encouraged property owners with flood damage to immediately report their claims to FEMA, she said.
National Flood Insurance Program Florida policyholders who had flood damage from the hurricane now have a 90-day window to renew their policies. The extension applies to policies with renewal dates beginning Aug. 25 through Oct. 23.
Policyholders whose policy renewal date is in this range should contact their agent or insurance company. FEMA also extended the proof of loss requirement for flood insurance policyholders in Florida who suffered flood damage from Hurricane Ian from 60 to 365 days. For information on how to file a flood insurance claim, visit at https://www.floodsmart.gov/how-do-i-start-my-flood-claim on the Internet.
The Key West Housing Authority had 94 units of its housing stock damaged, with 84 of those units significantly damaged, Housing Authority Executive Director Randy Sterling said. No resident has had to be displaced, Sterling said. All units currently have refrigerators and working hot water heaters, and all but two units have working stoves. Those without working stoves have microwaves, Sterling said.
The Housing Authority units suffered between 2 to 2.5 feet of flooding, causing more than $2 million worth of damage, Sterling said. Crews will start working next week on repairing interior damage to the units, Sterling said.
The City of Key West damage assessment lists 422 properties damaged in the storm, with 128 listed as damaged or destroyed, according to a city assessement.
In addition to damage on land, there were significant damages to the Florida Keys’ commercial trap fishermen.
From Key West to the Marquesas Keys, trap damage was severe. From the Marquesas Keys to the west, at least 80% of the traps are gone, said Josh {span}Nicklaus, president of the Florida Keys Commercial Fishermen’s Association.
Nicklaus found rope and buoys from traps from a line 7 miles from where it was supposed to be, he said.
The highest wind speed during Hurricane Ian at Smith Shoal, 11 miles northwest of Key West, was recorded at 95 mph. There are at least 50,000 to 70,000 traps between Smith Shoal and the Dry Tortugas, said Bill Kelly executive director of the Florida Keys Commercial Fishermen’s Association.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has filed an executive order to waive the commercial spiny lobster trap tag requirements for the 2022-2023 license year.
This waiver is in response to the significant losses suffered by Florida commercial spiny lobster fishermen as the direct result of Hurricane Ian. In order to assist commercial fishermen in their return to business, all spiny lobster traps in or on Florida waters are not required to have a current-year trap tag for the remainder of the 2022-2023 commercial spiny lobster season, according to FWC.