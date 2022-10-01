Keys Energy Services customers will experience a 6.7% decrease in their October energy bills, as a result of reductions in natural gas costs, according to the utility.
An average KEYS residential customer consuming 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity during the month of October will see an energy bill for $196.00. In September, this same consumption resulted in a bill of $210.00. The amount of the decrease will vary based on how much electricity a customer uses, according to KEYS spokesman Julio Torrado.
The Power Cost Adjustment charge for the month of October will be $60.65 per 1,000 kwh, compared to $74.65 per 1,000 kwh in September. KEYS’ energy charge is $110.00 per 1,000 kwh for residential customers and assumes wholesale power costs of $62.20 per 1,000 kwh. When energy costs fluctuate above or below $62.20 per 1,000 kwh, KEYS passes the increase/decrease along to customers via a PCA charge/credit, Torrado said.
“We are seeing some relief on the natural gas front and can pass those savings on to customers during the fourth quarter of this year,” said Lynne Tejeda, KEYS General Manager and CEO. “The price of natural gas became extremely volatile this year and surged to unprecedented levels domestically and internationally.” She cited disruptions in natural gas production, reduced rig counts during the pandemic, lower gas storage inventory, and the exporting of fuel as a result of the war in Ukraine as drivers of the natural gas price increase.
In recent years, KEYS PCA had been a credit on energy bills. The credit was replaced with a charge in January 2022, and additional increases in March and June before the planned decrease in October.
Tejeda did not rule out future power cost adjustments.
“As the cost of natural gas fluctuates, KEYS will adjust the PCA charge,” she said. “We will be monitoring costs carefully and working with our power supplier to mitigate increases.”
Utility rates had increased dramatically in the past six to nine months.
The average bill has gone up from $135 a month in January to $210 as of June 1, according to Tejeda. Natural gas is the primary source of fuel, making up 80% of the power source for KEYS.
Coal makes up of about 18% of KEYS power source and solar is only 2%, Tejeda said when she addressed the Key West City Commission this past summer. Tejeda cited the war in Ukraine and the United States sending oil to Europe for fuel price increases. Only in recent weeks have fuel prices started to drop.
The rate was not impacting residential and business customers, but driving up operating costs for local governments. The school board is facing a roughly $1 million increase in annual fuel costs and another $1 million in electric and utility costs, Beverly Anders, executive director of finance and performance, said at a recent Monroe County School District budget hearing.
The City of Key West’s electric bill for City Hall increased by $2,000 in June, according to city officials.
The total bill is driven by both the rate and energy usage, Tejeda said. The rate is decreasing and as the season changes into fall and as consumption will likely decrease as well. Conservation is still helpful, and customers can help offset the PCA charge by consuming less energy if they are interested in making some adjustments.
Tejeda urged KEYS’ customers to log on to http://www.keysenergy.com and click on the Top 10 Energy Saving Tips link for tips on how to best conserve energy. While online, customers can register for a free home energy survey, rebates for qualified energy efficient appliances, and receive information on how to better track their monthly energy usage.