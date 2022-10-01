Keys Energy Services customers will experience a 6.7% decrease in their October energy bills, as a result of reductions in natural gas costs, according to the utility.

An average KEYS residential customer consuming 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity during the month of October will see an energy bill for $196.00. In September, this same consumption resulted in a bill of $210.00. The amount of the decrease will vary based on how much electricity a customer uses, according to KEYS spokesman Julio Torrado.

