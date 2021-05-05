The state Legislature has approved a bill that would increase the annual rate cap for windstorm insurance rates for property owners in the Florida Keys covered by Citizens Property Insurance Corp.
The bill, if signed by the governor, will allow the annual rate cap of 10% for property owners to be increased by as much as 15% within the next five years.
The Monroe County government and the local insurance watchdog group FIRM (Fair Insurance Rates in Monroe) had been lobbying against increasing the cap and had requested a carve-out for Monroe County, but the request was denied by state legislators.
The county and FIRM reminded state legislators that the Citizens Board of Governors voted in favor of a carve-out for Monroe County in the rate filings presented to the Office of Insurance Regulation on March 15. However, the legislation has no mention of a carve-out for Monroe County.
However, language was removed from the bill that would have freed insurers from paying the full replacement cost on roof damage. Reducing the reimbursement is a substantial decrease in coverage for policyholders and has the potential to conflict with warranties. Metal roof warranties are 30 years. Mitigation credit schedules would have to be adjusted, and federally-backed mortgages require a property to be fully insured, according to FIRM.
The legislation comes the same year that Citizens is hitting rate owners with its first rate increase in roughly four years. Rates in the Keys were frozen after Hurricane Irma in 2017.
Owners of single-family homes will see an increase of about 8% and condominium owners will see an increase of about 9.5%, according to Citizens Property Insurance Corp.