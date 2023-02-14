The Lower Keys Guides Association has renewed its annual funding of the non-profit conservation group Bonefish & Tarpon Trust for science-based programs to conserve the Lower Keys permit fishery, setting the stage for increased collaboration between the two organizations.

LKGA has supported Bonefish & Tarpon Trust for more than 12 years through its March Merkin Permit Tournament held annually in Key West. Past funding provided by LKGA was instrumental to the success of Project Permit, a decade-long research initiative, according to BTT officials. BTT partnered with LKGA in Project Permit to use guide expertise and science to identify and resolve threats to the permit fishery in the Florida Keys.

