A month after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a half-percentage point, local housing experts mostly agree that home sales in the Florida Keys are holding steady for now.
The rate increase — the largest since 2000 — is in response to ballooning inflation and the U.S. central bank is anticipating another increase in the coming months.
Rising rates will increase the cost of borrowing money and can easily add tens of thousands of dollars in interest charges over the timeline of an average home mortgage.
Purchasing a home for $300,000, for instance, and using a 30-year mortgage with an interest rate of 4% in making the minimum monthly payment of $1,432, the total interest cost would be $215,608.52 over the term of the mortgage.
The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage is 5.39% for the first week of June, according to Bankrate. That increases the monthly minimum payment to $1,683 and the interest cost of $485,100 over the 30-year term.
Key Largo-based real estate attorney Anthony Velardi said he expects home sales to dip in the near future.
“Statistics show that the volume of home sales are down from last year. I anticipate a cooling down period in the market. Of course, there still is going to be cash deals and homeowners can always refinance when rates are lower,” he said.
“The current interest rate has been hovering just over 5% and, psychologically, when it’s over 5% it’s hard for homebuyers to justify the purchase especially if it’s a second home which we have a lot of in the Keys. The Fed has historically kept interest rates low and there will be another increase in the next few months. It’s going to be tough for homebuyers seeking a loan. We’re going to see some price reductions. That’s just my opinion.”
Velardi said that interest rates are only one factor in weighing the decision to purchase a home. Taxes and insurance should be taken into account as well as association fees for condo buyers.
The 30-year fixed mortgage rate reached a pinnacle of 18.4% in October 1981, according to Freddie Mac. That was about the time Realty One Group owner and broker Judy Rossignol refinanced her first home in the Keys.
She doesn’t expect higher interest rates to deter buyers.
“Since the ‘80s, interest rates have been crazy low. Somewhere between 6% to 9% is normal. The higher rate isn’t hurting anyone. People are reluctant to go into the stock market so they invest in real estate and there are a lot of cash sales being made. People are buying a lot of second, third or even fourth or fifth homes here in the Keys,” she said.
President of the Florida Keys Board of Realtors Jennifer Miller agrees with Rossignol.
“With inventory at record lows for the past two years, there is still a very high demand for homes in the Florida Keys. People want to live in paradise. Higher interest rates won’t deter them. Historically, the average interest rate is at about 8%, so we have been well below that and the current rate is still considered very low,” she said.
Real estate on the island chain is very limited and highly valued.
Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Company reported Keys-wide home sales declined 15.5% in the first quarter of the year for the first time in more than 20 years. Also the number of listings for sale declined 30.7% compared to the prior year period while average sale prices continued to increase.
The price of a non-waterfront home in the Keys has increased 22% in the past year to an average of $936,156 while that of a waterfront home has increased 26% to an average of $1,339,786.
Sales of homes of non-waterfront and waterfront homes less than $1 million declined by 30% year over year while home sales over $1 million increased 25%.
“That divide will likely increase as a consequence of increasing interest rates, which will disproportionately affect the lower price strata. We have seen interest rates increase by a factor of 50% so far this year with clear indications of higher rates to come in the months ahead. We expect that inventories will begin to increase slightly while sellers will continue to test the market with increasing prices and there will be nominally fewer buyers and sales through the second quarter 2022 vs. 2021,” Coldwell Banker Schmitt’s report says.
Key West realtor Will Langley agreed that the raised interest rates have not yet had an impact on the real estate market in the Lower Keys and Key West, but likely will at some point.
What’s having more of an impact is record low inventory in Key West, Langley said. 2021 saw eyebrow-raising prices and especially low inventory, Langley said, but in 2022, those metrics have been pushed to record lows.
In the area from Big Pine Key to Key West, inventory is down 23% from last year, but the average sale price is up 14%. Last year was the first time that the average home price in Key West broke $1 million. This year, that number has been pushed to $1.25 million, according to Langley.
“Our agents are out selling a house and we’re talking to the neighbors saying ‘did you know how much this house sold for?’ We need to find more sellers with this low inventory,” Langley said.
Langley said he does expect the raised interest rates to trickle down eventually to home prices, and the inflation of home prices in Key West to slow somewhat. But, he said, because of the incredibly high demand to buy in the Keys, and the record low inventory, there will continue to be upward pressure on prices.
“It’s economics 101,” he said.