National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham will be the keynote presenter at the annual Hurricane Preparedness Workshop for the Florida Keys Tourism Industry set to begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 27.
Graham will focus on enhanced forecast products for the official 2021 Atlantic Basin hurricane season that begins June 1 and continues through Nov. 30. He’ll also concentrate on the season’s outlook and the importance of using trusted information sources in the three-hour virtual event.
“The 2020 hurricane season was the most active on record, with 30 named storms including 14 hurricanes, seven of which were major hurricanes,” Graham noted. “Eleven storms made landfall along the U.S. coastline, four of which came ashore in Louisiana.”
Portions of the Keys experienced minor to moderate impacts from three tropical storms in 2020.
Other presenters including Chip Kasper, meteorologist-in-charge for the Florida Keys National Weather Service Office, discussing how the local office interfaces with the NHC; Monroe County Emergency Management Director Shannon Weiner, who is rolling out a new resident re-entry program; Joseph H. Roth III, president of Regan Roth Insurance Agency, discussing important business insurance needs; and Clint Barras, vice president of business development for Two Oceans Digital, the contracted web provider for the TDC. Barras will provide details on the TDC’s emergency accommodations module.
The conference is set to conclude with a panel discussion concentrating on trusted information resources in the event the Keys are threatened by a storm.
Scheduled to participate are Dr. Greg Postel, hurricane specialist for The Weather Channel; Bryan Norcross, hurricane specialist for WPLG/Local 10; Joe Moore, U.S.1 Radio news director; Jason Kohler, publisher of the Keys Weekly Newspapers; and Kristen Livengood, Monroe County’s public information officer.
“Because of the internet and especially social media, there are many resources for forecast information,” said Andy Newman, the Tourist Development Council’s longtime media relations director. “Everyone seems to be a hurricane expert, but how do you decide who to trust and who to turn to for accurate and calm information during hurricane season?”
The workshop was organized by the Monroe County TDC in partnership with the Lodging Association of the Florida Keys and Key West.
To register for the conference, send an email with your name, business name and email to executiveoffice@keyslodging.org.