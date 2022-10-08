Mole skink

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed listing the Florida Keys mole skink as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

 Photo provided by FWC

One of the Florida Keys smallest creatures is about to receive some big protection.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed listing the Florida Keys mole skink as threatened under the Endangered Species Act because development, sea level rise, coastal erosion and severe storms have claimed most of the coastline where the small, sleek Florida Keys mole skink makes its home.

