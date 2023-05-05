A Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary buoy may have set a new record for ocean travel after it was found in a small seaside town in the United Kingdom.
The yellow, 32-inch Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Preservation Area boundary marker would be certified platinum following a 4,400-mile journey across the Atlantic Ocean, according to Sanctuary spokesman Scott Atwell.
The buoy, believed to be from Western Sambo SPA near Key West, turned up on a beach near the small fishing village of Haverigg, located in the upper reaches of the United Kingdom, Atwell said.
“It’s not unusual for Mother Nature to separate a buoy from its mooring, and we have seen them turn up along the east coast of Florida as far north as Melbourne,” said Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Superintendent Sarah Fangman said. “But this journey was unusual in many ways.”
For instance, the buoy needed to remain in the Gulf Stream until it cleared the coast of North Carolina, before favoring the North Atlantic Drift over the more southerly Canary Current, Atwell said. Once on a path toward northwest Europe, it would have been caught in the North Atlantic Current, sent up through the Celtic Sea, and then through St. George’s Channel where it passed into the Irish Sea past the Isle of Man before settling along the shore of Cumbria, a ceremonial county in Northwest England, bordering Scotland.
Local resident Alison Smith happened upon the bright buoy during a routine walk along the wide beach, jotted down identifying information and alerted the Sanctuary. Without knowing exactly when the buoy was set free, NOAA experts who specialize in hindcast modeling can only guess how long it took for the buoy to make it to the UK. Their estimates range from months to years.
In the meantime, there are no plans to retrieve the buoy.
Buoys play an important role in Sanctuary operations, and there are roughly 900 total buoys in use in sanctuary waters from the Dry Tortugas to Key Biscayne, including buoys for boats to dock and buoys that delineate certain areas and their use and boaters speed, according to Atwell, who called buoys a “really big investment.”
The Sanctuary has two teams that manage and maintain the buoys throughout the Keys Sanctuary. The Sanctuary has purchased and put into service two new buoy team vessels in the past two years.
“It’s a daunting job,” Atwell said.
With the Sanctuary expanding its boundaries as part of the Restoration Blueprint, even more buoys will be needed. The Sanctuary Advisory Council has established a working group to provide recommendations on how to manage the expansion. Flats fishing guide Capt. Will Benson and History of Diving Museum Executive Director Lisa Mongelia are serving as co-chairs.
The group held its second meeting recently, helmed by NOAA veteran Nina Garfield, who is on a temporary assignment in Key West until a draft report is presented to the SAC in June. The public can provide input to the working group by emailing comments to FloridaKeys@noaa.gov.