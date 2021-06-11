The Florida Keys Mosquito Control District is refusing to release the locations in the Keys where the private biotech company Oxitec is releasing genetically modified mosquitoes, which are part of a pilot program between the district and the company.
The district and Oxitec are claiming the locations and other information requested by Sugarloaf Key resident Meagan Morrison Hull are trade secrets and Oxitec is a private company that is not beholden to Florida’s public records laws.
Last year, the district approved an agreement with Oxitec to allow the company to release thousands of genetically modified Aedes aegypti mosquitoes in the Keys to test if the technology would be effective in combating that species of mosquito, which has been known to carry Zika, dengue fever and other tropical diseases. The mosquitoes are reared so they mate with wild female mosquitoes and the offspring die.
The first releases started in late April. Oxitec and the FKMCD have only said so far that the boxes were being placed in six locations: two on Cudjoe Key, one on Ramrod Key and three on Vaca Key in Marathon.
Hull recently filed a lawsuit because the district refused to give her the exact addresses of the private properties where the releases are taken place, property owner consent forms, the release dates and information from a survey.
On June 1, the district’s attorney responded to the lawsuit, claiming that the information is exempt from state public records laws.
“On May 21, 2021, Oxitec sent a letter to the District advising that ‘Oxitec’s records do not constitute public records within the meaning of the Act, as Oxitec is a private entity not acting on behalf of a public agency; and even if any of Oxitec’s records were considered public records’ responsive to the request, they contain trade secrets and would be protected from disclosure consistent with Florida law,” the District’s response stated.
Oxitec issued a statement Thursday to The Citizen reiterating its position to not release the information.
“Oxitec is committed to protecting the privacy of the volunteers in the Florida Keys who are participating in the FKMCD-Oxitec Mosquito Project,” Oxitec representatives stated. “FKMCD and Oxitec disclosed the areas where Oxitec mosquitoes are emerging, and FKMCD provided the public records that were requested by the plaintiff in this lawsuit. The remaining records that have been requested are not public records — they are Oxitec’s information generated in support of a regulatory application to the U.S. EPA to make this technology available commercially to combat disease-spreading mosquitoes. The EPA and state regulators have found that our technology is safe for humans, animals and the environment. We will continue to work arm-in-arm with FKMCD and Florida Keys residents to carry out this project, and we will continue to share project information with the public.”
Hull’s attorney, Ralf Brookes, argued the information requested are not trade secrets and should be provided as a public record.
“All we are asking for is the addresses and the owner authorizations and specific survey responses that were logged in at the district which we have received a summary but not the individual responses,” Brookes told The Key West Citizen.
“I don’t think any of this qualifies as a trade secret under Florida statute, which are about things like the recipe for a Coca-Cola or the secret sauce in a Big Mac, but do not cover things like addresses or owner authorizations or survey responses. Further, anything that’s not a trade secret should be redacted and provided.”
Florida has strict public records law that call for the release of emails, text messages and other documents by government officials.
Hull and others have opposed the test, arguing there is not enough independent data to prove the technology is safe. Some have also opposed the test, raising concerns about the non-medical use of the antibiotic tetracycline.
The project is being split into two phases. The first phase project, started in late April, calls for the release of roughly 144,000 mosquitoes in 12 weeks, with about 12,000 mosquitoes being released every 10 days. The first phase will track how the mosquitoes are traveling and behaving and what is their mating rate, Oxitec spokeswoman Meredith Fensom said. That project should run through July.
“Everything is performing as planned and the project is on track,” Fensom said.
The second phase, which has yet to start, is larger in scale than the first phase and will have more release boxes. It will test the efficacy of the project and how well the genetically modified mosquitoes are doing controlling the wild Aedes aegypti population, Fensom said. Oxitec has yet to announce the general release area for the second phase, but Oxitec workers have begun to canvas neighborhoods to gauge interest and support for the project, Fensom said.
Oxitec and the local mosquito control district have been in discussion for about a decade on the proposal, and the district’s board approved an agreement with the biotech company in August, after both state and federal regulators signed off on the test releases.
The lab-reared Oxitec mosquitoes have a self-destruction mechanism in their DNA, which stops female insects from reaching adulthood, according to Oxitec. Tetracycline delays the mechanism from starting in females, which are given small doses of the antibiotic in the lab when they are larvae to keep them alive to produce eggs.
The male mosquitoes, which do not bite, are not affected by the self-destruction mechanism in their DNA, and so males released into the wild never encounter tetracycline, according to Oxitec.
In the past two years, the company redesigned its technology and developed an updated version of the GM mosquito. The second generation allows for greater efficiencies in rearing and better suppression, according to Oxitec.