Monroe County Emergency Management officials are warning Florida Keys residents to prepare for Elsa to possibly be a Category 1 hurricane when it reaches the Keys, which could be early Tuesday morning.
The storm had turned into a Category 1 hurricane on Friday, but was expected to drop back down to a tropical storm on Sunday after skirting Haiti and the Dominican Republic, according to the National Hurricane Center on Friday.
As of Friday, the storm was moving to the west-northwest at 29 mph. Maximum sustained winds are 75 mph, making the storm a Category 1 hurricane. The five-day forecast track cone continues to include the entire Florida Keys and much of the Florida peninsula, although it is expected to slow down as it passes by Jamaica.
Nils Ehmke just moved to the Florida Keys from Germany, buying an elevated three-bedroom house in Big Pine. He absorbed the Friday morning new…
As of Friday, there are no hurricanes watches or warnings for the Keys and Monroe County. However, the Keys could start to see tropical force winds by noon Monday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Jon Rizzo.
County emergency management and government leaders held a conference call and virtual meeting on Friday morning and planned to host another meeting later Friday.
In the morning meeting, Rizzo said there is a possibility the storm will be a Category 1 hurricane and there is a high possibility that all of the Keys will experience sustained tropical storm force winds, Monroe County government spokeswoman Kristen Livengood said. Rizzo warned that the oceanside of the Keys could experience at least 2 feet storm surge.
The county had not activated its emergency operations center on Friday, but was in a “heightened monitoring” phase, Livengood said. The county planned to partially activate the operations center on Saturday, Livengood said.
As of Friday, the county had not made any decisions on evacuations of tourists, mobile-home owners and special needs residents. Those decisions will most likely be made on Saturday, Livengood said.
The storm comes as thousands of tourists have flocked to the Florida Keys for the three-day holiday weekend.
U.S. Coast Guard captains set port condition Whiskey for the Port of Key West and the Port of Miami because of the expectation of sustained gale force winds of 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph generated from Hurricane Elsa that may arrive within 72 hours, according to the Coast Guard.
These ports and facilities are currently open to all commercial traffic, and all transfer operations may continue while Whiskey remains in effect. Sustained winds between 39 and 54 mph are possible within 72 hours. Mariners are reminded there aren’t safe havens in these facilities, and ports are safest when the inventory of vessels is at a minimum, according to the Coast Guard.
For the Port of Key West, all ocean-going commercial vessels and ocean-going barges 300 gross tons and above should make plans for departing the port, according to the Coast Guard.
For the Ports of Miami, all ocean-going vessels and ocean-going barges greater than 500 gross tons should make plans for departing the port, according to the Coast Guard.
Vessels desiring to remain in port must immediately contact the COTP to receive permission and are required to submit a safe mooring plan in writing. Vessels bound for South Florida unable to depart 24 hours before threatening winds making landfall are advised to seek an alternate destination.
Pleasure crafts are advised to seek safe harbor. Drawbridges may not be operating if sustained winds reach 25 mph or when an evacuation is in progress. Port facilities are advised to review their heavy weather plans and take all necessary precautions to adequately prepare for the expected conditions. Mariners can view the latest port updates on the Coast Guard’s Homeport site.
If and when port condition X-Ray is set, meaning sustained gale force winds are expected within 48 hours, all regulated facilities are required to submit a Facility Readiness Survey to the captain of the port before port condition Yankee is set, according to the Coast Guard.