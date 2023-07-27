genesis closing

The Florida Keys’ only cancer treatment center, GenesisCare, on North Roosevelt Boulevard, will close on Friday, Aug. 18.

The Florida Keys’ only cancer treatment center retires its shingle on Friday, Aug. 18.

“This is one of the worst things that could happen to the Florida Keys,” said one worker at the facility.

