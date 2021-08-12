For the second time in a little more than a month, the Florida Keys are bracing for the impacts of a tropical storm.
As of Wednesday, Tropical Storm Fred was forecasted to come over of the Florida Keys sometime Friday, according to Jon Rizzo, a warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Key West office.
Rizzo speculated that Tropical Storm Fred would be similar in track and intensity to Tropical Storm Elsa, which passed over Key West last month. Fred could produce more rain than Elsa and there could be more flooding impacts, Rizzo said Wednesday.
The storm could bring between 3 to possibly as much as 8 inches of rain, Rizzo said.
Rizzo estimated that the Keys could begin to experience some squalls as early as Friday morning, but speculated that most likely the impacts will start Friday night.
As of Wednesday, Monroe County Emergency Management Division had not activated the Emergency Operations Center or issued any protective orders, and school officials had made not made any decisions on school closings.
The system turned into a tropical storm on Wednesday, but Rizzo expected the storm to weaken as it passed the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, possibly being downgraded back to a tropical depression, he said.
The storm’s center was about 775 miles southeast of Key West on Wednesday. The storm was moving to the west-northwest at 16 mph, with maximum sustained winds of about 40 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The storm is expected to continue moving west-northwest toward the Straits of Florida, according to Rizzo.
The U.S. Coast Guard captain of the Port for Key West set port condition Whiskey due to the expectation of sustained gale force winds of 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph generated from Tropical Storm Fred that may arrive within 72 hours, according to the Coast Guard.
These ports and facilities are currently open to all commercial traffic and all transfer operations may continue while Whiskey remains in effect. Sustained winds between 39 and 54 mph are possible within 72 hours.
Mariners are reminded there aren’t safe havens in these facilities, and ports are safest when the inventory of vessels is at a minimum, the Coast guard stated.
All ocean-going vessels 500 gross tons and above should make plans for departing the port, according to the Coast Guard.