The Florida Keys experienced one of its largest, if not the largest, annual property value increases during the past year.
The total assessed value of property Keys-wide increased from $31.7 billion to $36.8 billion, according to the Monroe County Property Appraiser’s Office. In the City of Key West, property values increased from $8.2 billion to $9.3 billion.
In Marathon, property values increased from $3 billion to $3.6 billion. Islamorada’s property value increased from $4.2 billion to $5 billion, according to the Property’s Appraiser’s Office.
Property values in the City of Key Colony Beach went from $829 million to $943 million, and Layton’s property values increased from $79 million to $88 million, according to the Property Appraiser’s Office.
Those values were tallied as of July 1 and sent to the state for its record-keeping purposes.
“Almost every jurisdiction saw double-digit increases when it came to the percentages,” Monroe County Property Appraiser Scott Russell said. “I have never seen this big of movement from one year to the next.”
The official figures by the Property Appraiser’s Office come as local governments start drafting their local property tax rates and configuring their budgets for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1.
The official numbers were released as the state of Florida is going through an unprecedented era of inflation and a real estate market that appears only limited by inventory.
In May, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a half-percentage point, two months after raising it a quarter-point. The rate increase — the largest since 2000 — is in response to ballooning inflation, and the U.S. central bank is anticipating another increase in the coming months. Rising rates will increase the cost of borrowing money and can easily add tens of thousands of dollars in interest charges over the timeline of an average home mortgage.
Despite the interest rate increase, Key West Realtor Will Langley said the Florida Keys’ real estate market is “still climbing.”
“There still is a strong pool of buyers,” Langley said.
Inventory is down, as there are about 26% fewer properties, Langley said.
“It’s Economics 101. Low supply, but solid demand,” said Langley, who also said that 60% of transactions are cash buyers. “Inventory is the biggest factor.”
For a while there was no or very little inventory, but that is coming back, according to Derek Epperly, president of the Key West Realtors Association.
Last year, the average number of days a home was on the market was 79; this year it is 43, said Epperly.
Last year, the list average price in Key West was $1.3 million and this year it is $1.6 million; the sale average was $1.1 million last year and $1.3 million this year, Epperly said.
“I think the market will normalize, which is still a good market locally, but we won’t continue to see the 54% rising home values we have seen in the last couple years,” Epperly said.
Keys-wide, sale prices increased from an average of $935,000 last year to $1.1 million this year, Langley said.
While the increases are good for local government agencies preparing their budgets and for sellers, it is another sign of how unaffordable the Keys have become for workers and their families.