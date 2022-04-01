Autism is a disorder that most people have no concept of until it impacts them or their family directly. For both those diagnosed with it and their family members, thoughts of denial, acceptance, guilt, isolation, anger, happiness, sadness can fluctuate daily. It is a life filled with tremendous highs and extreme lows.
No one knows this better than Islamorada mother Jill Campbell, who has spent the past 14 years trying to not only ease her family’s struggles with autism, but hundreds of others throughout the Florida Keys.
Autism is one of the most common disabilities in the United States, with roughly 1 in 44 children diagnosed with it. There are approximately 136 new autism diagnoses every day, a number larger than diabetes, leukemia, Down syndrome and AIDS combined. Autism is generally diagnosed when a child is around 18 months old, but children can also be diagnosed later in life depending on the severity of their diagnosis. Early intervention is critical, and there are many therapies, programs, grants and resources for children and their families available.
Building awareness about autism has been Campbell’s passion and mission for more than a decade as she founded the Autism Society of the Keys (ASK), which will be hosting a series of events and fund-raising activities throughout April in recognition of Autism Awareness Month. Information on online auctions, other fund-raising events and general information can be found on the group’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/autismsocietyofthekeys/.
The group was formed out a small gathering of other parents grappling with the issues that come from having children on the spectrum. Those small gatherings have snowballed into her founding the non-profiting group that now hosts monthly and quarterly meeting for parents, social gatherings for children and families, meetings for older teen youth on the spectrum and training programs for local police and first-responders. The group was founded in 2008 and became non-profit in 2009.
ASK’s services are critical in a rural, upscale community, where access to therapy and other services is extremely limited and expensive. ASK and its programs have grown to become a model for other programs across the state and country.
“Having a child on the spectrum has been a blessing,” might be an unusual statement for the parent of a special needs child, but Campbell’s struggles have given her passion and a mission and given others hope.
“There have been so many victories. I am learning as I go,” Campbell said.
Campbell’s son Craig was diagnosed as being on the spectrum at age 2. The family became concerned when he started losing his words and speaking less and was not making eye contact when he spoke, Jill Campbell said. Campbell’s life changed forever and it started her on a path that has not only benefited her child but hundreds of others.
Some 15 years later, Craig has successfully made it through school and will graduate from Colonial Christian School in Homestead this year. He has played team volleyball and basketball for his high school and was nominated as homecoming king and his girlfriend, Tori Mar-Yuen, was named queen.
“He was not only accepted by his peers but elevated,” Campbell said proudly. “That is huge.”
PUZZLES AND POLICE
Key West parents Hope and Matt Haley, whose 14-year-old daughter Madi is on the spectrum, have also championed the autism cause in the Florida Keys. The couple, who are regulars at ASK events and meetings, has been the driving force behind bringing autism training to police and fire agencies in the Keys in recent years.
Several years ago, the Haleys were instrumental in bringing Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Bart Barta to Key West to conduct autism training courses with all nearly 100 Key West police officers, as Haley is a lieutenant with KWPD. That initial training led to regularly scheduled autism training for KWPD officers.
Haley’s work with the KWPD has spread across the country and the couple regularly receives emails and requests from other police departments about autism training. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was one of the first agencies to follow KWPD’s lead and educate their deputies and personnel on interacting with children and adults on the spectrum. Just last month, ASK conducted training for Florida Keys fire and sheriff’s deputies recently at the Joe London Training Academy on Crawl Key.
The goal of the training is to get in front of as many police and firefighters as possible to help them be better prepared to interact with people on the autism spectrum.
In 2020, the department unveiled five police cruisers wrapped with the signature Autism Awareness puzzle on them, and stationed with the five school resource officers at the local schools. Each year, Key West police officers sported blue badges this month to commemorate Autism Awareness Month and in support of ASK. Also, KWPD supports ASK by selling KWPD Autism Awareness patches and challenge coins. Both are available at the Key West Police headquarters on North Roosevelt Boulevard and online at eBay.com.
The Key West Police Department named its canine, Jigsaw, in honor of its commitment to autism awareness. The jigsaw puzzle piece has become a well known trademark for the autism community. Jigsaw is a 2-year-old imported German shepherd. Jigsaw is working with canine officer Tommy Anglin.
“It’s such a great thing,” Hope Haley said of KWPD’s programs. “It has come a long way.”
In addition to earning admiration for working with local first responders, the Haley’s daughter Madi was recently celebrated in the local media and on social media for her last minute basket in a St. Mary’s school basketball game, which was her first points in a regulation game.
Madi and Craig Campbell were also immortalized in the coloring book issued this year celebrating the 200th anniversary of the founding of the city of Key West. The book is still available for purchase today through ASK and the group that sponsored this year’s festivities.
SENSORY SOLUTIONS
In addition to the training officers and other programs, KWPD was the first local agency to start placing sensory boxes in the police cruisers. The boxes contain a dry-erase board to help a child or adult communicate if he or she is non-verbal and noise-cancelling headphones to prevent noise and over-stimulation, as the person could be overwhelmed. The boxes also have sensory balls and noodles to help mitigate other sensory issues. Sensory and over-stimulation issues are common for people with autism and sensory overload can cause stress and anxiety in children and adults with autism.
Specially designed sensory boxes are being provided to help officers who find any missing children, and items in the boxes were selected that would specifically help if the child, or adult, has special needs or is on the autism spectrum.
The sensory box program is arguably one of the most fastest growing programs ASK has embarked upon. The boxes have been provided to every Keys police agency, fire department, school and some social service agencies like Wesley House Family Services. ASK has expanded the program to start giving the sensory boxes to families directly, and there are more than 250 sensory boxes in the Keys community, according to Campbell.
ASK’s sensory box program has even gone international. Last year, ASK members sponsored and brought sensory boxes to the small Eastern European country of Moldova, near Ukraine, as part of mission trip. The local government in the village of Chiriet-Lungahad donated an old government building to be used for special needs rehabilitation including autism. The building is being renovated and a therapist is already doing autism therapy with several children. Two of the mission leaders, Terri and Bonnie Young, brought the boxes to the country. The therapists even knew how to use each of the contents of the boxes.
“It’s so grass roots,” Campbell said of ASK. “It’s the partnerships and the relationships between families that has allowed it to grow. ... We (the families) have become instant friends for life. I could have never done this by myself. It is parent to parent and kid to kid and now we have adults coming in with autism. It’s so about the relationships.”
NEW SCHOOL, NEW HOPE
ASK is not the only group doing tremendously important work in the Keys. The Carrie Brazer Center for Autism in Tavernier is the first Keys school catering to children on autism spectrum, according to Stephanie Ferrer, assistant director of the school.
The new center had its grand opening last year and started accepting students in 2021-22 school year. Classes began in Aug. 30 at its new location at 92295 Overseas Highway, the previous site of Ocean Studies Charter School. Nine students are currently enrolled, coming from as far south as Marathon. They also do therapy programs as well.
The original campus of the Carrie Brazer Center was founded in Miami in 1999. Brazer is a special education teacher with a master’s degree in varying exceptionalities. The center’s programs are based on applied behavioral analysis and positive discipline, which Ferrer described as “kind but firm.”
The school’s services will include behavioral therapy and parent training in the course of a full day of school. The county’s public schools have Exceptional Student Education programs, but those services are dealing with children with a wide array of learning disabilities. What separates the center from the programs at the other schools is the amount of individualized and specialized attention students will get, Ferrer said.
Although it is specialized around autism, the center can also accommodate children with other learning disabilities. It’s currently offering a summer camp during weekdays. The camp features sensory enriching activities such as going to the beach and pool, kayaking, dolphin shows, bird sanctuaries and museums. In a video about the center, Brazer stressed the importance of giving the students more active things to do.
The center not only offers onsite classes but it will also come to the homes of its students to work with parents in ensuring their child is getting the adequate specialized services at home.
The center’s curriculum seeks to give students both a traditional classroom learning and socialization setup and one-on-one personal interaction with registered behavior technicians, in accordance with each student’s individualized education plan. More information about the school can be found online at https://cbc4autism.org/.
ASK recently moved into its first official office, and it is in the same building as The Carrie Brazer Center for Autism in Tavernier. Campbell would love to partner more with the school on programs for children.
“We would love it (the building) to become a real resource for autism,” Campbell said.