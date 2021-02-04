Florida Keys property owners are facing their first windstorm insurance rate increase in three years.
Last week, Citizens Property Insurance Corporation’s Board of Governors approved a pair of rate recommendations the company stated was designed to make Citizens rates more competitive with private insurance company policies to slow the flow of policyholders returning to the Florida’s insurer of last resort.
Board members on a 7-2 vote approved rates recommendations for 2021 that call for a statewide average increase of 7.2% for personal lines policyholders — homeowners, condominium unit owners, mobile homeowners, dwelling, and renters, according to Citizens.
Statewide, homeowner policies would increase by an average 6.1%. Condo owners would see an average 9.4% increase. Renters rates would increase 4% on average, according to Citizens.
Keys single-family homeowners are facing a 8.2% increase and condo owners are facing a 9.4% increase, according to Citizens proposal.
Keys property owners have not had a rate increase since 2017, Citizens spokesman Michael Peltier said.
If approved by the Office of Insurance Regulation, the 2021 rates would go into effect for policies renewed after Aug. 1.
The board then voted 7-2 to recommend that new policyholders pay actuarially sound rates instead of benefiting from the same capped premiums that existing Citizens policyholders receive. If approved by OIR, the recommendation would increase rates for new business by an average of 21%.
Fair Insurance Rates in Monroe President Mel Montagne, CEO of the Greater Marathon Chamber of Commerce Daniel Samess, Marathon Planning Director Brian Shea, First State Bank Vice President Kurt Lewin, former Monroe County Commissioner Heather Carruthers and Key West Chamber of Commerce President Suzanne Moore attended and all expressed concern that the removal of the 10% rate cap would damage the Keys economy, making housing less affordable and putting even more of a strain on the working class that keeps our economy moving. Montagne and Carruthers reiterated that Monroe has been a so-called donor county — paying more in premiums that it has received in claims — despite the fact that the county has the strictest building codes in the state.
Bette Brown, a Keys resident who sits on the Citizens Board of Governors, also spoke in support of Monroe County residents. She explained that for many policyholders in Monroe, Citizens is the only choice.
Following comments, the board voted 6-3 to urge OIR to maintain caps for new business in Monroe County at 10% over the rate charged to renewing policyholders.
Citizens proposed rates comes as the insurer’s policy count over the past year has risen from 443,000 to 552,000, a 19.7% increase. Higher-than-expected losses from hurricanes Irma and Michael, coupled with stubbornly high litigation and reinsurance costs, have prompted many private insurers to raise rates, limit coverage and exit particular markets, according to Citizens.
“The objective here is to create a healthy, private insurance market in Florida that better represents what we are supposed to be — Florida’s insurer of last resort,” said Carlos Beruff, Board of Governors chairman.
In December, Citizens’ Board of Governors deferred action on a slate of 2021 rate recommendations that called for an average 3.7% increase in personal lines coverage, including a 2.2% increase in homeowners coverage. The board directed Citizens actuarial staff to work with OIR to address a growing disparity between Citizens rates and those charged by private insurance companies in many areas of the state.
Citizens is required by law to recommend actuarially sound rates, while complying with a legislative glide path that caps individual rate increases at 10%, excluding coverage changes and surcharges. Meanwhile, private insurers are receiving rate increases far in excess of the 10% cap, widening the premium gap between private insurer and Citizens policies.