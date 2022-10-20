The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing new protections on two species of snake in the Florida Keys and four imperiled plants that only grow in the chain of islands and in Miami-Dade County.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing to list the Key ring-necked snake and the rim rock crowned snake as endangered under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) and establishing critical habitat for them. The service invites public comments on the proposed decision through Dec. 12.