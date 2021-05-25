The challenge of finding adequate staff for employers is nothing new in the Florida Keys, but some are reporting that the issue could be worse than ever now.
The economic upheaval caused by the pandemic caused many Americans, mostly those who make their living in low-paying service jobs, to the brink of financial desperation. Given the extremely high cost of living in the Keys, this caused many to pack up and seek refuge in more affordable areas, according to multiple sources.
Daniel Samess, CEO of the Greater Marathon Chamber of Commerce, said the current lack of workforce is “probably the worst I’ve seen in my 15-plus years as head of the chamber” and that the problem is equal to or worse than the shortage after Hurricane Irma damaged much of the Keys in 2017.
“It’s been a kind of silent exodus of some of our work staff. Whereas after Irma we saw homes that were destroyed, so we knew some people had to leave,” he said.
He said the shortage of staff has been made worse by the prolonged tourist season the Keys are experiencing, driven by pent-up demand for vacations and lingering challenges with the cruise ship industry and international travel.
It’s so bad, Samess said, that some businesses are closing a few days a week due to staff shortages.
Now, one doesn’t have to drive far down the Overseas Highway to see a plethora of “We’re Hiring” signs lining the road.
At a recent Marathon town hall meeting, a few business leaders told the city council how desperately they needed staff. Among them were Pete Demaras, who owns Herbie’s Bar and Chowder House, and Larry Smorgala, owner of Florida Keys Air Conditioning, who said he’d gone from 21 employees to 12, despite paying technicians $35 per hour.
A manager at Mangrove Mike’s Cafe in Islamorada told the Free Press last week that they are having trouble finding staff “big time.” The restaurant recently made a series of Facebook posts offering extra financial rewards for servers to complete a certain number of shifts.
Habitat for Humanity of the Upper Keys runs a retail store that accepts donations of furniture to sell. Executive Director Lindsay Fast said at the moment, she can’t find enough part-time movers to run the business. They are struggling to find movers even after raising the wage for part-time help from $12 an hour to around $20.
The problem is not exclusive to retail and service industries. Marathon High School Principal Wendy McPherson said it is “very unusual” for the school to have a full staff of teachers. McPherson said she had recently had trouble finding a chemistry teacher to fill an open position, but that she finally found one who had a house in the Keys.
Staff at the Keys schools are locked into contractual wages set by the district, so schools are unable to adjust wages to try to attract more staff. McPherson added that the school still does not have enough paraprofessionals, who are paid less than a certified teacher.
Kate Banick, director of the Good Health Clinic in Tavernier, which helps provide medical care for low-income and uninsured residents, said at a recent Islamorada Chamber of Commerce meeting that two of her staff had left in the past year to continue their education and it had taken almost two months to fill the open positions. She also noticed a demographic shift in the clientele of the clinic, as former patients have been forced to leave the Keys altogether to seek affordable living.
The staffing shortages have not affected every employer in the Keys, however. A manager at the Caribbean Club in Key Largo said they have the same staff as before the pandemic who have been willing “to not only work but pick up any extra shifts.”
She added that they are lucky to have a group of bartenders that have been working there for decades and are “super loyal.”
Jordan Budnik, director of the Wild Bird Rehabilitation Center, said that she has a small core staff of 10 and that they are fully staffed currently. Though she added that in scientific fields such as hers, jobs are few and far between nationwide, so when there’s an opening, plenty of applicants come in.
Dennis Caltagirone, chairman of the Key Largo Chamber of Commerce board of directors, has noticed the shortage of workforce as well and agreed that it is likely due to low-income residents leaving during the pandemic because of the high cost of housing. But Caltagirone said he thinks the workforce will bounce back over time as the Keys emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Caltagirone said that the issue of finding enough affordable housing for workers has been prevalent for a long time, but it became more extreme during the pandemic.
It isn’t the only issue that some Keys businesses face. Caltagirone said he knows a man who repairs boats in the Keys who has difficulty getting parts. It can take six months to get an engine down to the Keys and for a propeller, the estimated date of arrival is in early 2022, which is due to supply problems at ports around the world, he said.
Monroe County Commissioner David Rice said about 850 workers per day are bussed into the Keys from the more affordable mainland, to stops as far south as Marathon. He said that this method will probably grow in importance for the future of the Keys’ workforce. Below Marathon, though, he doesn’t think this is a viable option. Workers already have to get up around 4 a.m. to catch the first mainland bus in order to get to Marathon around 8 a.m.
Rice says municipalities and the county will have to work to develop a more comprehensive transportation system to bring workers down.
The workforce shortage has expanded recently to encompass the entire country and has sparked a national debate on affordability and the importance of low-income and frontline workers for our way of life. For politicians, the solution seems to depend on which side of the political aisle you are on.
Many Republicans believe that people do not want to work and are more content to sit at home and collect government-boosted unemployment benefits. Florida is moving to require those collecting unemployment benefits to prove they are searching for a job, starting May 29. Progressives, on the other hand, say people do not want to go back to jobs that do not pay a living wage, and that many working parents still have to stay home to care for children still locked in online schooling.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended the requirement that unemployment collectors prove they are looking for a job when the pandemic began. But at a news conference last week, he said he would rather start paying a workforce transition payment to incentivize people going back to work than continue paying unemployment with the number of job openings currently posted in the state.