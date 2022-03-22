More than 2 million refugees have already fled Ukraine to bordering countries as Russia continues to unleash its brutality in an unprovoked war on its neighbor. That number is expected to rise to 10-15 million. As this humanitarian crisis continues to evolve, a staggering need for help remains and there are a few ways Florida Keys residents can contribute.
“There are a lot of humanitarian efforts being mobilized right now, but there is still an even greater need,” said Nils Muiznieks, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for Eastern Europe and brother of Key Largo’s Britta Muiznieks, who recently appealed for support for Ukraine during a local social gathering.
Amnesty International is involved with the Russian-Ukraine conflict in several ways.
The human rights organization documents International Humanitarian Law violations and identifies those who break those laws as accountable for potential war crimes, according to Nils Muiznieks, who spoke to the Florida Keys Free Press via WhatsApp.
It has also been relocating coworkers and humanitarian aid from Ukraine and Moscow and providing support along humanitarian corridors for Ukrainian civilians fleeing Russian attacks.
Muiznieks lives in Latvia, a Baltic state that was invaded by Russia during World War II.
“This conflict hits close to home for many of us. We share the same political history,” he said.
Nils and Britta Muiznieks’ parents fled Latvia in 1944.
“They basically left with the clothes on their back,” Britta said. “When an opportunity arose, they wanted to go home. They have been in the same situation as the people of Ukraine, and the threat that it will happen again is imminent. They know what it is like to live under the Soviet regime.”
Thousands upon thousands of Ukrainian men have stayed behind to protect their cities. They’re in need of warm clothing, food and medical supplies but getting supplies into the country is difficult.
Mortar explosives woke residents of Kyiv around 5:20 a.m. nearly three weeks ago, sending them running for their lives.
The vast majority of this 2 million mass exodus, or 4% of Ukraine’s population on the run, are women and children, and they need support as do the elderly, sick and poor, Britta said.
“We are still evaluating gender-based violence in this conflict, but usually during conflicts, sexual violence almost always takes place. The needs are huge for Ukrainians who are outside their country right now,” Nils Muiznieks said. “It’s complicated to get supplies into Ukraine. There are specific border procedures to adhere to. This conflict will likely be similar to World War II. I don’t think it’s going to end anytime soon.”
The conflict in Ukraine has killed thousands of civilians and injured untold numbers. Russia’s siege has left some Keys residents choked with anguish, yet they’re looking for ways to help.
“I’ve never done a fundraiser before, so I’m looking for some guidance,” Britta Muiznieks said. “I’m willing to put in the hours and the hard work. I’ve got plants and am getting organized to do a plant sale and maybe set up a raffle. Who do you want your money to go to? Women and children or soldiers? They all need it. It’s difficult to send food or clothing and those things often are held up in customs or at the border. I know money goes a long way.”
Most refugees are heading to neighboring Poland, where they are offered a warm meal, warm clothes and a place to rest before being transported.
Islamorada’s Realty One Group held a toy drive last week to help the displaced children of Ukraine.
“People brought in plastic shoeboxes filled with crayons and toys. We had a great response,” said Krissy Carnahan, Realty One Group office manager and Realtor.
The boxes were shipped to Realty One Group’s Laguna Niguel, California, office where founder and CEO Kuba Jewgieniew sent them to Poland, where his family and friends are offering aid to refugees and will distribute the boxes in hopes of lifting their spirits.
In Key West, there have been daily rallies to show support for Ukraine in front of City Hall. Despite the fluid situation, there have been fundraisers at Andy’s Cabana and other local businesses, according to Key West City Commissioner Sam Kaufman.
On March 3rd, members of Key West’s Ukrainian diaspora met on the steps of city hall, as the building was lit in blue and yellow, and the Ukrainian flag on the pole out front. Some had been in the city for decades, others only a few months. All spoke of the worry they felt for their relatives back home, some of whom were engaged in the fighting.
Nils Muiznieks recommends cash donations be made to reputable charities including UNICEF, Save the Children, Red Cross International, Doctors Without Borders and Ziedot.lv and to research charities thoroughly through charitynavigator.org.
People have also donated on a more direct level by booking a room through Airbnb in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities with no intentions of staying there. It connects to an actual person and puts the cash directly in Ukrainians’ hands who have no way of making an income during this conflict.
Paul Menta, owner of Key West First Legal Rum Distillery, posted on Facebook that he used that method to not only get money to a friend but to help house evacuees.
“My friend Alex lives in Khmelnytsky region of Ukraine. I have booked a place for a month with Airbnb for people who need a place to stay in his area, as they leave cities being bombed. He will stay and fight!”