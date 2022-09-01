Non-homesteaded property owners might have a bit of sticker shock this month when they receive their Truth In Millage (TRIM) notices, which details what local government agencies have tentatively agreed to charge them in property taxes for the upcoming fiscal year that starts Oct. 1.
The notices are also giving property owners a glimpse into the cost of doing business in the Florida Keys, as local government agencies grapple with higher costs of rents and mortgages and living for its employees, inflation and a significant rise in fuel and electric costs in the past year. Those increases, if approved by local governments at meetings throughout September, don’t just apply to transient rentals or second homes, but all commercial properties including apartments for workers.
Nearly all local government agencies have tentatively agreed to significant property tax increases for non-homesteaded properties for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The number of non-homesteaded properties in the Keys has risen significantly in the past five years, and they now make up about 77% of private properties in the Keys.
However, full-time residents will see less of an increase or decreases in their property taxes this year because the local tentative property tax rate actually has been reduced in most cases and the increases are coming from a roughly 30% increase in property values in the Florida Keys this year. Full-time residents who own homes are covered by Florida’s Save Our Homes Act, which limits the annual increase in the assessed value of homesteaded properties to 3% or the change in the National Consumer Price Index (CPI), whichever is less.
The Monroe County School District discussed increasing its property tax rate on Tuesday and is looking at raising property taxes for non-homesteaded properties by 18.3% above rollback, which is the rate needed to generate the same amount of revenue as the current year. A homesteaded homeowner will see a slight decrease in their upcoming property tax bill, according to the district.
The School Board will vote on a final rate when it meets Tuesday, Sept. 6, in Marathon.
The Monroe County Commission has approved a tentative property tax increase for the upcoming fiscal year that would raise property taxes by about 10% above rollback for homes not covered by a homestead exemption. Monroe County Senior Director of Budget and Finance Tina Boan estimated there would be an $8 per year decrease for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1 on a $500,000 home with a homestead exemption.
However, a $500,000 home without a homestead exemption would see an increase about $110 increase per year this upcoming fiscal year or about $9 per month, Boan said.
Last month, Key West City Commission agreed to raise the property tax rate to 12.5% above the rollback rate. Under the proposed rate, homeowners with a homesteaded property exemption would experience a roughly $4 monthly increase in property taxes. Property owners without a homestead exemption would experience a roughly $13 monthly increase, according to City Finance Director Christine Bervaldi.
The Marathon City Council approved a tentative millage rate that is 17.15% higher than the rollback rate. The rate is based on rising property values in the city,making it possible to collect more in taxes while keeping the rate flat. The proposed millage rate of 2.77 mills will generate almost $9.9 million in revenue in 2023 for the city’s general fund, up from $8.3 million in 2022, according to City of Marathon Finance Director Jennifer Johnson. The council will hold its final budget hearing on Sept. 20.
The Islamorada Village Council approved a tentative 17.8% tax hike for fiscal year 2022-23. The council voted 5-0 to approve a preliminary millage The rate of 3.0, which will raise $300 in tax revenue for every $100,000 of assessed property for the fiscal year of 2022-23. The rolled-back rate, which would generate the same amount of tax revenue as the current year due to rising property values in Islamorada, is 2.5449 mills, or $254.49 per $100,000 of value. The Village Council will hold its final budget hearing on Sept. 19.
The Florida Keys Mosquito Control District has tentatively agreed to increase its property tax rate by nearly 13%. The district is considering purchasing a new third helicopter for its spraying fleet, board chair Phil Goodman said. A new helicopter could cost as much as $4 million, Goodman said. The Mosquito Control District will hold its final budget hearing on Sept. 20 in Marathon.