As the cleanup effort mounts from Hurricane Ian in the Florida Keys, Monroe County and City of Key West officials are actively working with state and federal elected officials to expand the federal emergency declarations for the Florida Keys so millions of dollars in debris removal costs will be covered.
The Keys were designated Federal Emergency Management Agency for Category B expenses to cover proactive measures but have not been designated Category A to cover debris removal and other cleanup costs.
U.S. Congressman Carlos A. Gimenez, R-Miami, sent President Joe Biden a letter Monday urging him to approve federal emergency Individual Assistance (IA) for Monroe County by designating it as a Category A region under FEMA. In the letter sent to the White House, Gimenez underscored the importance for Monroe to receive assistance with debris removal and eligibility for IA after significant damage to homes and businesses.
“The Florida Keys in Monroe County experienced significant damage as it relates to extensive flood and property damage to homes and businesses,” Gimenez said. “Further, in addition to damage to Key West International Airport, preliminary assessments indicate significant damage to other critical infrastructure including public housing facilities, transmission lines and piers. Providing the county with the necessary tools and resources is crucial to assisting individuals and businesses impacted by flooding and to restoring the functions of local government and utility operations.”
Additionally, Congressman Gimenez joined a letter to President Biden urging him to approve Individual Assistance for all 67 counties in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
The low-lying and coastal areas of Key West have suffered the greatest amount of flooding and damage in the storm.
FEMA inspectors toured the City of Key West for roughly six hours on Saturday assessing damage, Assistant City Manager Todd Stoughton said. The goal is to have FEMA designate the Keys as a Category A, Stoughton said.
The City of Key West initially estimated the debris removal and cleanup costs to be about $5 million, but that figure could rise, Stoughton said. The city authorized $1 million to its emergency debris removal contractor Ashbritt and $300,000 to Tetra Tech to oversee the monitoring of debris removal.
On Sept. 26, the City of Key West sent Ashbritt a “notice to proceed” and Ashbritt’ subcontractor Charley Toppino & Sons started work on Thursday, Stoughton said.
Crews first cleared debris from the commercial corridor around Duval Street and have since been working in the areas around Bertha Street, Casa Marina and streets around Flagler Avenue and Bahama Village. However, there is still much more debris in Key West that crews need to attend to, according to residents.
“It looks like (Hurricane) Wilma, if not worse,” George Street resident Keir Loranger said Tuesday, likening Ian to the 2015 hurricane that flooded Key West. “Everyone’s entire lives are on the street in front of their homes.” More than a foot of water flowed through Loranger’s home, she said. All of her appliances and most of her furniture was destroyed.
City officials and community leaders continued to conduct damage assessments throughout the city.
Key West Housing Authority Executive Director Randy Sterling Jr., said there weren’t updated numbers on how exactly how many homes were damages because the Housing Authority has units, and the numbers don’t reflect private homes.
“We do know the Key West Housing Authority has 96 units that were impacted,” said Sterling. “Of that, 14 were on the second floor, so they should be able to move back in immediately. But the 80 others will likely be displaced for months as we renovate the units. But overall, we are making good progress just a few days after Ian.”
Sterling believes the number could be as high as 125 units, with the total impact on residents being upwards of 500, he said.
The damage and resulting displacement is another blow to affordable workforce housing in Key West.
City Commissioner Clayton Lopez, spearheading the effort to provide assistance for displaced people, said the support from the city and residents outside of Bahama Village has been great.
“We had the city step up and commit $7,000 to the SOS Foundation so they could continue to serve hot meals to those that don’t have anything,” said Lopez.
Lopez said the group and the MLK Scholarship Foundation would be offering one hot meal per day through the end of the week.
“We also accomplished quite a bit in the last few days removing arm-full items like refrigerators and other appliances from apartments and homes,” said Lopez. “Commissioner (and former city mayor) Craig Cates delivered a refrigerator to one of the residents yesterday. The outpouring of help from the community outside of Bahama Village has been heart-warming.”
Sterling hoped to have refrigerators of some sort in every Housing Authority unit by the end of the day, he said Monday.
“Think about how hard it would be to live out of a small cooler with a family,” Sterling said. “So we are doing everything we can to get that done today, then start moving on to other appliances like water heaters, stoves, and the like.”
In the short term, Sterling hoped to begin removing larger appliances from Housing Authority units in Marathon as a short-term measure, he said.
“Some of these might not be new, but they are cold,” Sterling said. “And these folks, unfortunately, don’t have anything.”
One of the most significant hurdles in the recovery process for Bahama Village and the whole of Key West is the current emergency declarations, Commissioner Lopez reiterated.
Monroe County Emergency Management completed the damage assessments and has submitted information to the Florida Division of Emergency Management to be included in the declaration, County Administrator Roman Gastesi said.
“Our elected officials at all levels are aware and working on it with the FEDM and FEMA,” said Gastesi.
At this time, Monroe County is collecting Hurricane Ian-related debris, focusing its efforts on Stock Island, Key Haven, Ramrod Key and Cudjoe Key, but once that work is complete, the county will help the City of Key West with its debris removal, Assistant County Administrator Kevin Wilson said Tuesday.