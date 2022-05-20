The annual KEYS100 Ultramarathon from Key Largo, at Mile Marker 99, to Key West is Saturday, May 21.
The start time is approximately 5:15 a.m. and the race runs approximately all day, Saturday night and into Sunday morning.
Runners will be crossing U.S. 1 at several points:
• Atlantic Boulevard in Key Largo;
• Lignumvitae Channel in Islamorada;
• Channel Five Bridge;
• Guava Avenue in Grassy Key;
• Knights Key Boulevard in Marathon; and
• Veteran’s Memorial Park at the south end of the Seven-Mile Bridge
The race historically has not heavily impacted traffic on U.S. 1 as the runners are typically spread out and running on the shoulder/Heritage Trail/bike path.
For information, visit http://www.keys100.com.
