While it’s a group effort, Toys for Tots in the Keys would not happen without the dedicated leadership team that spends countless hours ensuring Keys children will not be forgotten over the December holidays.
One of the assistant coordinators, Kim Bouchard of Islamorada, became involved in 2010. As a graphic designer, her initial contact with the organization was a request that she create artwork for the group’s yearly Poker Run to collect and distribute toys for children.
“Captain Michael Biggs of Islamorada asked me to create the poster,” Bouchard said.
When Biggs left the Keys, Bouchard, an avid motorcyclist, said it looked like the annual poker run, which is the primary fundraiser for Toys for Tots, was going to shut down. “I took it upon myself to keep it going.” In 2019, the poker run attracted 300 riders. This year, they limited the event to 50, and 35 riders partook.
Bouchard had become friends with Gunny Slagle, officially known as retired U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Lou Slagle of Doral, Florida. Clocking 24 years with the Marines, he also has dedicated 15 years to Toys for Tots in the Keys.
The nonprofit Toys for Tots was created in 1947 by Marine Corps Reserve Maj. Bill Hendricks. That year, Hendricks and the Marines in his reserve unit in Los Angeles collected and distributed 5,000 toys. Seeing its success, the commandant directed all Marine reserve sites to implement a Toys for Tots campaign, transforming it into a national community action program the following year.
Bouchard said when she became assistant coordinator along with Kim Stevenson, a village plumbing inspector, she discovered everything collected by Toys for Tots from the poker run was given to a another non-profit in Key West, and it distributed the toys as it saw fit.
“I thought that should change, so we needed to start our own distribution [network], which began in 2017.”
The volunteers started registration for families that needed help, including online; other non-profits helped with registration. Then, Bouchard found the organization had many more toys and money than registrants in 2018 and 2019. So, volunteers started asking schools for suggestions for needy children. The word spread and the network grew. The busy holiday “elves” helped 575 families and several non-profits this year.
Particularly memorable was two years ago when Slagle and Bouchard were invited to visit Sugarloaf School, an area especially hard hit by Hurricane Irma in 2017 and which still is recovering. They were moved when they got to see the students select their gifts.
Toys for Tots limits the amount spent on a toy to $30 but in-kind donations can be greater. Thus, bicycles, such as the 57 donated by Mariners Hospital, and Islamorada Moose Lodge with almost as many, Forest Tek and individual donors ensured more than 100 bikes were distributed to children in need this past Christmas.
While the volunteers take a little rest break come the new year, the sponsor banners remain up all year at sites such as schools and businesses throughout the Keys to recognize all the sponsors who donate to the cause.
Bouchard credits local fire-rescue crews with being a tremendous part of the success of Toys for Tots for their labor and for stations being toy collection sites. The crews also collect toys and donations when they do their popular Christmas parades throughout the Keys, entering neighborhoods with their decorated engines and bringing joy to Keys families with colorful lights, holiday music and good cheer.
Pfc. Bruce W. Carter, MOH Young Marines, located in South Florida, also participate in Toys for Tots. They serve in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties. Young Marines earn ribbons for achievement in areas such as leadership, community service, swimming, academic excellence, first aid and drug-resistance education. They are instrumental in helping with the poker run, Bouchard said, and she also credited Coral Shores High School’s National Honor Society and Interact Club for assistance, and Island Christian Church with allowing use of its property for distribution efforts.
Bouchard’s family settled in the Keys in 1978, after her father retired from military service. They built a home on Lower Matecumbe Key and later a second home in Planation Key Colony, overlooking the water and Toilet Seat Cut. Her parents, who passed away in 2001, sold it in the late 1990s.
Bouchard moved from Colombia, South Carolina, to the Keys in 1994 to be near her family and two sisters after she was divorced. Her son, Kevin, lives here as well and is employed at the Publix in Islamorada. She said if she were to leave the Keys now, she wouldn’t be able to afford to return. But, she does enjoy visits to the Carolinas.
Toys for Tots will ramp up efforts for the holidays in August, and Bouchard knows she’ll be a busy Santa helper in the Keys for the benefit of our children, families and non-profits once again.