Last year, Monroe County placed Tiger Dams in two Key Largo neighborhoods to help with king tide flooding. The county continues to explore options to relieve saltwater intrusion on county roads. The Tiger Dams will be used again, dependent on local conditions and based on need.
King tides regularly flood low-lying areas like this corner at Riviera Drive and Kennedy Drive.
ROB O'NEAL/The Citizen
An unusually high king tide is shown at a residential dock in the Middle Keys in September 2019.
Photo by Kristen Livengood/Monroe County
Last year, Monroe County placed Tiger Dams in two Key Largo neighborhoods to help with king tide flooding. The county continues to explore options to relieve saltwater intrusion on county roads. The Tiger Dams will be used again, dependent on local conditions and based on need.
Photo by Kristen Livengood/Monroe County
Pedestrians and motorists negotiate flood waters at the corner of Simonton and Front streets during a king tide in 2016.
ROB O’NEAL/The Citizen
A king tide and morning rain floods Kennedy Drive between Flagler Avenue and Riviera Drive in September 2019.
For the next few months, Monroe County could experience a “royal” pain as seasonal king tides are expected throughout the island chain.
King tides are unusually high tides that occur several times a year, usually in the fall, that can cause coastal tidal flooding, especially in low-lying areas.
Monroe County government is monitoring unincorporated areas experiencing these high tides, according to Kristen Livengood, the county’s public information officer. Residents and visitors should prepare for king tides, be aware of their surroundings and avoid driving on flooded streets, she said in a news release.
In coordination with the National Weather Service in Key West, the highest king tides are expected to occur Oct. 8-11, Nov. 5-9 and Dec. 4-6. However, king tide flooding can generally be anticipated anytime during the following dates: Sept. 17-20, Oct. 4-13, Oct. 21-23, Nov. 3-11, and Dec. 2-8.
The county advises checking the latest weather forecasts at http://www.weather.gov/key, and reminds residents and visitors heavy rainfall can add to king tide flooding, which can result in deeper water and additional hazards in streets and neighborhoods.
If done safely, residents can provide photos of property or neighborhoods experiencing tidal flooding to greenkeys@monroecounty-fl.gov with the address, date and time the photos were taken. Photos can assist in future planning and will become the property of Monroe County. By submitting a photo, residents agree to allow the county to use it in any manner the county desires.