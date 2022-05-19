King tides can cause flooding in low-lying areas throughout the area.
Spring and a full moon mean that the water standing in some streets and intersections is salt water.
Known as king tides, these tides sometimes cause ocean water to flow up through storm drains and into low-lying areas across the island.
Motorists are warned to avoid driving through them, as the salt water is corrosive.
Current tides don’t appear as high as others experienced in Key West, as the full moon begins to wane.
Motorists should also take care to avoid driving wakes of tidal water up into yards or residences.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.